Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 12, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen American Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Franklin Ohio Department of Education and Workforce
Special Audit
11/2/2015 TO 9/3/2022		 Special Audit FFR
The Ohio State University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
12/12/2024 TO 12/12/2024		 Performance Audit
Geauga West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Lake Village of Lakeline
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit FFR
Painesville Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Marion First Consolidated Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Medina Medina County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Mercer Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Monroe Monroe County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Sandusky Marsha D. Rader
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022		 Compliance Examination MED
Seneca Seneca County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Summit Community University Education Purchasing Regional Council of Governments
10/4/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Trumbull Hubbard Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Strasburg-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Wood Wood County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 12, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

