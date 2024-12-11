Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 12, 2024

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 12, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen American Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Franklin Ohio Department of Education and Workforce

Special Audit

11/2/2015 TO 9/3/2022 Special Audit FFR

The Ohio State University Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

12/12/2024 TO 12/12/2024 Performance Audit Geauga West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Lake Village of Lakeline

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit FFR

Painesville Township Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Marion First Consolidated Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Medina Medina County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Mercer Butler Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Monroe Monroe County

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Montgomery Sinclair Community College Foundation

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Sandusky Marsha D. Rader

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022 Compliance Examination MED

Seneca Seneca County Park District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Summit Community University Education Purchasing Regional Council of Governments

10/4/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Trumbull Hubbard Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Tuscarawas Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Strasburg-Franklin Joint Economic Development District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Wood Wood County Family and Children First Council

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, December 12, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.