Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 12, 2024
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 12, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|American Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Franklin
|Ohio Department of Education and Workforce
Special Audit
11/2/2015 TO 9/3/2022
|Special Audit
|FFR
|The Ohio State University Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ohio Department of Administrative Services
12/12/2024 TO 12/12/2024
|Performance Audit
|Geauga
|West Geauga Community Joint Recreation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Lake
|Village of Lakeline
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|FFR
|Painesville Township Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Port Authority of Eastlake Ohio
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Marion
|First Consolidated Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Medina
|Medina County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Butler Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Monroe
|Monroe County
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Montgomery
|Sinclair Community College Foundation
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Marsha D. Rader
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2022
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Seneca
|Seneca County Park District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Summit
|Community University Education Purchasing Regional Council of Governments
10/4/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Trumbull
|Hubbard Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Tuscarawas
|Gnadenhutten Clay Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Strasburg-Franklin Joint Economic Development District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Wood
|Wood County Family and Children First Council
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
The full reports will be available Thursday, December 12, 2024 on the AOS Audit Search website.
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
Legal Disclaimer:
