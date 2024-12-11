WVDOT accepting applications to provide safety breaks at I-64 Welcome Center near White Sulphur Springs

Page Content

District 9 of the West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) is accepting applications for non-profit organizations to provide Safety Breaks at our Interstate 64 Welcome Center near White Sulphur Springs. Qualifying groups will provide small pre-wrapped baked goods and coffee to promote safety during the following high-traffic holidays: Memorial Day, Father’s Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Opening Day of Buck (Deer) Gun Season, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Day, and New Year's Eve and Day. To qualify, groups must be non-profit with identifiable safety programs targeting bicycle, automotive, pedestrian, ATV, or other transportation, or participate in the Adopt-A-Highway Program. The activity must be conducted for the express promotion of safety and not as an advertisement or solicitation for funds for the organization.



For official rules and applications, please contact Joseph Hawkins, I-64 Supervisor, via email at joseph.a.hawkins@wv.gov or by telephone at (304) 536-1472. The deadline for calendar year 2025 applications is March 31, 2025.​

