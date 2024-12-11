PHILIPPINES, December 11 - Press Release

December 10, 2024 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

SPONSORSHIP SPEECH

PS Res. Nos. 194, 195, and 207, and PS of Sen. Grace Poe

under Committee Report No. 370

"Kidnapping, Abduction, Disappearances, and the Recent Spate of Crimes"

December 10, 2024 Mr. President, my esteemed colleagues, magandang hapon po sa inyong lahat. As Chairperson of your Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, it is my honor to present Committee Report No. 370, on Proposed Senate Resolution Nos. 194, 195, and 370, of Senators Ejercito, Poe, and Revilla Jr. respectively, taking into consideration the Privilege Speech of Senator Grace Poe, delivered before this august chamber on December 14, 2023. It may be asked of this representation: what took the Committee this long to come up with a Committee Report? The answer, very simply, is timeliness. Had we rushed the drafting and filing of this report, it would most likely have been premature to do so. I say premature, because we would have ended it on a note of indignant protest and objection. Isang committee report na naghahayag ng matinding pagtutol sa kriminalidad na dulot at dala ng mga sindikatong nagtatago sa likod ng mga POGO. But because your Committee has chosen the road less traveled yet more prudent, one of waiting and analyzing subsequent events as they emerge, we are able to submit and present a committee report that ends on a note of sobering acceptance - of the challenge, as well as of the opportunity. But then again, I am probably getting ahead of myself. Nevertheless, I believe the saying still rings true: it is good to begin with the end in mind. The resolutions of Senators Ejercito, Poe, and Revilla Jr., as well as the privilege speech of Senator Poe delved into the disturbing reports of missing persons, violent crimes, and the alleged involvement of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in these illicit activities. Agad nagpatawag ng mga pagdinig ang inyong Komite at nagsagawa ng mga imbestigasyon. Our investigation revealed a complex and troubling situation. On one hand, official PNP data suggested a decline in overall crime rates for the period covered January 1 to September 20, 2022 as compared to previous years. On the other hand, we were faced with the proliferation of disturbing videos and reports on social media, testimonies from concerned citizens and organizations, which painted a different picture - one of fear, uncertainty, and a growing sense of vulnerability. We could not ignore these concerns. Every victim of kidnapping, every act of violence, every life lost is one too many. After all, we have a duty to ensure the safety and security of all those within our borders, Filipinos and foreign nationals alike. Our committee's inquiry was able to confirm the undeniable link between POGOs and criminal activities, including kidnappings, human trafficking, and even murder. Looking at POGOs, we initially saw an opportunity for revenue, while foreign crime syndicates saw an opportunity for their expansion. And so, despite the often touted economic benefits of POGOs, we quickly discovered that a thriving economy can never outweigh a threatened nation. Acknowledging this, we came to ask: what is the price we have been made to pay for allowing POGOs to continue, and are we still able, are we still willing, to afford it? Following the report of our humble Committee, allowing POGOs to continue and proliferate has come at the cost of our peace and order, and no, we are no longer able, much less willing, to afford it. Your Committee has made administrative and legislative recommendations. Administratively, we recommend the following, among others: 1) The close coordination between and among the Bureau of Immigration, PAGCOR, PNP, NBI, DOLE, in relation to the ongoing phaseout of POGOs. 2) The Secretary of DOLE should diligently exercise their visitorial powers, conducting ocular inspections, evaluating compliance with labor standards and occupational safety requirements. 3) For the PNP: it would be good for them to regularly implement Oplan Sita, allowing them to inspect and verify the identity of random foreigners, especially in identified kidnapping-prone areas. They should also undergo foreign language training courses. 4) Republic Act 11917, or the Private Security Services Industry Act must be effectively implemented, particularly in relation to the licensing and training of Protection Agents, that they may not be used as accessories to criminality. The following are some of the Legislative recommendations: 1) Congress should consider passing proposed measures that seek to modernize the Bureau of Immigration, so that we can better ensure the effective implementation of our immigration law. 2) Congress should conduct a review of the requirements in the issuance of the Alien Employment Permit (AEP) or the Certificate of Exemption/Exclusion, as laid down in Labor Advisory No. 16, series of 2021. 3) The possibility of amending the Data Privacy Act must be studied, particularly in relation to the acquisition of CCTV footage, photos, guest profiles, hotel booking records, and other documents essential to the investigation of kidnapping or abduction cases. 4) Congress should also review the implementation of the Firearms Law, to make sure that foreigners shall not be able to hold and use firearms here in our country. Here is where we may return to my first point: there is a timely character to the submission and presentation of this Committee Report. I say this because we now find ourselves at a time when [other Senate Committees], as well as the President himself, take a similar stance against these POGOs. "Why only now?" Well, to answer this question: The time is now, because the Committee on Ways and Means, chaired by Senator Win Gatchalian, has reported out Senate Bill No. 2868, under Committee Report No. 342, which I also co-sponsored yesterday. This report seeks to eliminate, once and for all, the operations of POGOs in the country. The time is now, Mr. President, because the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, chaired by Senator Risa Hontiveros, soldiered on for five years, conducted hearing after hearing, and finally concluded with a last hearing on November 26 of this year, bringing to our awareness the many sinister ways by which POGOs had been used for the selfish interests of criminal minds. And of course, the time is now, Mr. President, because the President of the Philippines himself has called for the total ban on POGOs, first as part of his State of the Nation Address delivered last July 22, 2024, and second through the issuance of Executive Order No. 74. For years we have allowed foreign gambling on our shores, and in doing so, we, too, gambled. That doing so would be worth the risk. That it would result in more revenue, in employment, in more benefits for our economy. That it would be good for us, ultimately. But while we clung to the chances that we were right, Mr. President, we were gradually made to confront the sad truth: that the cards were dealt incorrectly, and that in the end, we can never gamble away that which we are not willing to lose. Revenue, for the price of peace. Economy, at the expense of dignity. We refuse to allow this unfair exchange to continue. Your Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs firmly stands for this nation: the Philippines is not and shall never be a safe haven for criminals, regardless of their nationality or affiliation. We ought to restore public trust, strengthen our law enforcement capabilities, and uphold the rule of law. In the end, our safest, surest bet is still on the side of our people. That, in itself, is already a win. Daghang salamat, Mr. President, at magandang gabi sa ating lahat.

