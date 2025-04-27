PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release

April 26, 2025 Cayetano-led bill to modernize PHIVOLCS now a law Senator Alan Peter Cayetano's push to modernize the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) is now a reality. This after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Thursday, April 24, 2025, signed Republic Act No. 12180 or the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act, which is based on Senate Bill No. 2825 which Cayetano sponsored and defended in the Senate. The law strengthens PHIVOLCS by upgrading its equipment, expanding its monitoring network, and increasing its personnel. "By modernizing PHIVOLCS, we are making a bold move to ensure that science and innovation are at the heart of our disaster response and preparedness," Cayetano said after leading the Senate in ratifying the final version of the PHIVOLCS Modernization Act earlier this year. He emphasized that the measure comes at a crucial time, following natural disasters like the recent eruption of Mount Kanlaon. Among other upgrades, the law provides for the equipping of seismic monitoring systems in all 24 active volcanoes in the country, up from the previous 10. Likewise, the number of earthquake monitoring stations is expected to increase from 125 to 300. "This law will fill the gaps in our disaster monitoring systems and help Filipinos become more prepared when calamities strike," Cayetano said. The law allows PHIVOLCS to hire more experts and improve operational standards. It will also provide the agency with state-of-the-art instruments, equipment, and facilities to deliver timely and reliable data for disaster preparedness, climate change adaptation, agriculture, and other key sectors. The law also supports advanced research and development by adopting a more systematic and integrated approach in improving PHIVOLCS' operations. Cayetano said the law will strengthen the country's ability to respond to natural disasters while also promoting a culture of preparedness and environmental stewardship. "What we can do is to be prepared, warn people, and of course what we can do is honor God's creation by protecting nature," he said. PHIVOLCS Modernization na pinangunahan ni Cayetano, naisabatas na Matapos ang masusing pagtutok ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano, naisabatas na ang modernisasyon ng Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology o PHIVOLCS. Ito ay matapos pirmahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. nitong Huwebes, April 24, 2025, ang Republic Act No. 12180 o ang PHIVOLCS Modernization Act, na batay sa Senate Bill No. 2825 na inihain ni Cayetano sa Senado. Layunin ng batas na palakasin ang PHIVOLCS sa pamamagitan ng pagpapabuti ng mga kagamitan, pagpapalawak ng monitoring network, at pagdagdag ng mga tauhan sa ahensya. "By modernizing PHIVOLCS, we are making a bold move to ensure that science and innovation are at the heart of our disaster response and preparedness," wika ni Cayetano matapos niyang pamunuan ang ratipikasyon ng panukala sa Senado noong unang bahagi ng taon. Isa sa mga layunin ng batas ay ang paglalagay ng seismic monitoring systems sa lahat ng 24 na aktibong bulkan sa bansa, mula sa dating sampu lamang. Dagdag pa rito, tataas din ang bilang ng mga earthquake monitoring stations sa 300 mula 125. "This law will fill the gaps in our disaster monitoring systems and help Filipinos become more prepared when calamities strike," sabi ng senador. Magbibigay daan ang batas sa PHIVOLCS na makapag-hire ng mga eksperto at mapabuti ang operational standards nito. Magkakaroon din ang ahensya ng makabagong kagamitan, pasilidad, at mga instrumento para makapagbigay ng tamang data sa disaster preparedness, climate change adaptation, agrikultura, at iba pang mga sektor. Suportado rin ng batas ang mas pinahusay na research at development upang mas mapabuti ang operasyon ng PHIVOLCS. Ayon kay Cayetano, palalakasin ng batas na ito ang kakayahan ng bansa na tumugon sa mga kalamidad at pangangalaga sa kalikasan. "What we can do is to be prepared, warn people, and of course what we can do is honor God's creation by protecting nature," wika niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.