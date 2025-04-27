PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release

April 26, 2025 TOL recalls 'heart-touching' scene during Pope Francis' visit in 2015: He blessed his MMDA motorcycle escorts, one-by-one Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino joined Filipinos and the entire world in honoring the late Pope Francis, who was laid to rest today. Tolentino recalled what he described as a "heart-touching" scene, when Pope Francis agreed to bless motorcycle personnel from the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA), who escorted the religious leader's entourage during his visits to Manila and Tacloban in 2015. "I had the privilege of escorting him during his visit to Tacloban. I was also one of those who provided his close-in security, in coordination with the Presidential Security Group then," Tolentino recalled at a media conference in Quezon City today. "After Pope Francis blessed me at the Papal Nuncio's residence, I relayed a request through his aid if His Holiness could also bless his MMDA escorts," the senator, who was Chairman of the MMDA during the Papal visit. He noted that the motorcycle escorts stayed put in their posts, even if a strong storm struck Tacloban when Pope Francis arrived to hold a mass for the victims of Supertyphoon Yolanda. "Pope Francis called them in. The MMDA motorcycle riders all kneeled before him, and then he approached and blessed them, one-by-one. It was a warm and heart-touching scene," related the former MMDA Chairman. "That happened several years ago, but the memory of the kindness and humility of Pope Francis remains clear in my mind," said Tolentino. "I join the entire nation as we pray for Pope Francis. God bless the Pope," he concluded.

