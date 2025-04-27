PHILIPPINES, April 27 - Press Release

April 26, 2025 Villanueva's Digital Nomad Visa Bill Gains Momentum Following PBBM Executive Order Senator Joel Villanueva said that his push for the passage of the Digital Nomad Visa (DNV) bill is gaining traction, following the issuance of Executive Order (EO) No. 86, which grants DNVs to foreigners wishing to work remotely from the Philippines. The senator added that the move will pave the path for the country to become a thriving hub for digital nomads given the favorable environment for remote work. "We have been advocating for the DNV because of its potential to boost tourism and create job opportunities," the senator said. Under EO No. 86, President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has authorized the Department of Foreign Affairs to issue DNVs to non-immigrant foreigners seeking to temporarily reside in the Philippines for the purpose of remote work using digital technologies. "We call on the President to make our bill on digital nomad visa a priority measure," he said, adding that a law will woo more foreigners to our country. Senate Bill No. 2991, filed by Villanueva in February, pitches for a new visa category for digital nomads valid for one year and renewable for another year. According to the measure, applicants need to provide proof of sufficient income generated outside the country, must hold a valid health insurance within the validity of the visa, must have no criminal record in his/her home country, and will not be a threat to the Philippines, among other requirements. At present, there are more than 50 countries that offer DNV. Villanueva personally witnessed the robust tourism in his visit to Siargao Island as part of his trip to Surigao del Norte to talk to local leaders. "We must show our foreign visitors that they can work from paradise," he said.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.