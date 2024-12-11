CreataChain and Avolox Forge Strategic Partnership to Redefine the Future of the Web3 Ecosystem

Partnership between Avolox and CreataChain

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CreataChain , a blockchain company renowned for its leadership in interoperability, scalability, and usability, has announced a strategic partnership with Avolox , a specialist in blockchain and Web3 development. This collaboration aims to combine CreataChain's cutting-edge technological capabilities with Avolox's robust community infrastructure to accelerate the global expansion of the Web3 ecosystem.CreataChain: Next-Generation Blockchain InfrastructureCreataChain operates on a dual-chain ecosystem comprising the Zenith chain (Non-CVM) and the Catena chain (CVM). By utilizing the Augusteum consensus, which combines DPoS and PBFT, CreataChain ensures robust security, efficient performance, and seamless interoperability across multiple chains. Equipped with a versatile technology stack, including a smart contract platform, KYT (Know-Your-Transaction) for regulatory compliance, and Lunar Link for interchain and cross-chain solutions, CreataChain is an optimized Layer 0 blockchain infrastructure that supports a wide range of sectors such as DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and enterprise solutions.Avolox: Pioneer in Web3 DevelopmentAvolox, on the other hand, brings extensive community-driven resources and a commitment to fostering Web3 ecosystem growth through strategic partnerships. With expertise in Layer 1 and Layer 2 technologies, including Ethereum, Solana, Internet Computer Protocol (ICP), Optimistic Rollups, and zkRollups, Avolox has demonstrated technical prowess across various domains, including DApps, custom smart contracts, NFT platforms, and decentralized exchanges. Additionally, its portfolio of mobile and web solutions promises a seamless user experience and scalable infrastructure.Collaboration for the Future of Web3Through this partnership, CreataChain and Avolox aim to strengthen cross-chain interoperability, accelerate the adoption of Web3 solutions, and create an environment where developers, enterprises, and end-users can experience the full benefits of decentralized technologies. This collaboration is expected to set new industry standards, enhance community engagement, and drive innovation across diverse fields, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and the NFT ecosystem. Ultimately, the partnership lays the foundation for sustainable long-term growth in the rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

