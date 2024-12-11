E-SKIMO, The World’s First Electric-Assisted Ski For Mountaineering Showcasing at CES 2025

world’s first electric-assisted ski mountaineering device, E-SKIMO, is set to make waves at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025 in Las Vegas. From January 6-10 E-SKIMO is redefining ski mountaineering by combining cutting-edge technology with the thrill of skiing

The Revolutionary Technology, A Game-Changer for the Sport, Allows Skiers to Ascend Mountains 80% Faster

Drawing inspiration from the e-bike revolution, E-SKIMO’s innovative system allows skiers to ascend mountain slopes up to 80% faster while reducing physical exertion by 30%, thanks to an advanced powertrain, lightweight battery, and smart sensor integration. This revolutionary technology ensures an effortless climb and seamless transition to downhill mode, enabling skiers to fully enjoy their descent on high-performance equipment.

Designed to make climbing easier, skiers are able to transform their gear in moments – pack up, gear down, and turn every descent into an unforgettable rush of adventure.

CES Highlights:

• Live Demonstrations: E-SKIMO will hold on-stage product demos at CES Unveiled (January 5 - Mandalay Bay Hotel) and throughout the show in the Swisstech Pavilion (Venetian Expo, Hall G, Booth 61033).

• Technology Showcase: Attendees can explore how E-SKIMO’s electric-assist technology parallels the e-bike, making ski mountaineering more accessible and sustainable.

• Sustainability Focus: E-SKIMO empowers skiers to explore remote, pristine terrains without the need for infrastructure, offering an eco-friendly alternative in winter sports.

“E-SKIMO is not just a product; it’s a movement to democratize and enhance the ski mountaineering experience,” said CTO of E-Outdoor SA, Ivan Mura. “We are dedicated to revolutionizing ski mountaineering through innovation and technology. Our mission is to make the sport more accessible, exhilarating, and inclusive, empowering more people to explore the beauty of the outdoors with ease. CES 2025 is the perfect platform to introduce this to a global audience.”

Press kit with more information and downloadable materials can be accessed here.

About E-Outdoor

Headquartered in San Bernardino, Switzerland, E-Outdoor SA specializes in pioneering electric-assist solutions for winter sports. E-SKIMO, their flagship product, is the result of extensive R&D focused on enhancing performance and sustainability in ski mountaineering.

