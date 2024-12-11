NEW $20 MILLION RESEARCH CENTRE SUPPORTING SAFE AND RESPONSIBLE AI

Release date: 09/12/24

A groundbreaking new $20 million research centre will tackle the challenges of AI adoption, supporting the Albanese Government’s efforts to create safe and responsible AI practices.

Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science, Susan Close today officially launched the Adelaide-based Responsible AI Research Centre (RAIR), supported by the South Australian Government through a $5 million contribution.

The RAIR will embark on world-leading research that will ensure AI implementation addresses misinformation risks, considers diverse perspectives and can explain its actions.

Backed with an initial $20 million combined investment from CSIRO, the South Australian Government and University of Adelaide, RAIR will see experts from Australia’s national science agency and The University of Adelaide join forces to lead the cutting-edge research.

Focussing on building foundational AI models and better understanding how AI works, the RAIR Centre will explore four key themes:

Tackling misinformation: developing methods that enable attribution of trusted data sources to AI-generated content to avoid misinformation and misuse.

developing methods that enable attribution of trusted data sources to AI-generated content to avoid misinformation and misuse. Safe AI in the Real World: exploring the foundational science questions that underpin how AI interacts with the physical world, linking to areas including robotics.

exploring the foundational science questions that underpin how AI interacts with the physical world, linking to areas including robotics. Diverse AI : developing AI systems that can accurately assess their own knowledge limitations and reliably express uncertainty, helping to reduce AI hallucinations.

: developing AI systems that can accurately assess their own knowledge limitations and reliably express uncertainty, helping to reduce AI hallucinations. AI that can explain its actions: developing AI that understands cause-and-effect relationships, beyond correlations, particularly in complex and dynamic environments. The RAIR Centre will be located at Adelaide’s Lot Fourteen, backed with world-leading expertise from CSIRO’s data and digital specialist arm, Data61 and The University of Adelaide’s Australian Institute for Machine Learning (AIML).

The RAIR Centre is expected to be fully operational in early 2025.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Industry and Science Ed Husic

“We know AI can be hugely helpful for Australian businesses, but the benefits of AI can only be realised when it can be trusted.

“AI and automation could generate between $170- $600 billion each year towards Australia’s GDP by 2030, so it’s crucial that local businesses can rely on the latest research to use AI safely.

“We’ve revitalised our National AI Centre and are working toward mandatory guardrails to manage AI risks, with the RAIR centre further supporting our efforts to tackle some of the biggest concerns around AI.”

Attributable to Deputy Premier of South Australia Susan Close

“Given its increasing prominence and importance in our society and economy, AI must use algorithms, guidelines, systems and case studies that promote human values and trust.

“The Responsible AI Research Centre will have national and international impact and reinforces South Australia reputation as a recognised leader in artiﬁcial intelligence research.

“The South Australian Government’s $5 million investment in the RAIR Centre is in addition to $6 million already committed to AIML earlier this year to build on its considerable success supporting businesses to develop AI-enabled products and services, automate processes and improve productivity.”

Attributable to CSIRO Executive Director, Digital, National Facilities & Collection Elanor Huntington

“This centre will bring together expertise from two of the country’s leading responsible AI research institutions to collaboratively tackle some of the most pressing grand challenges of our time.

“Responsible AI is an emerging field; this centre shows Australia’s very real commitment to strong global leadership in the development of innovative technologies for deploying AI.”

Attributed to University of Adelaide Interim RAIR Director and AIML Director Simon Lucey

“We are excited to launch this valuable new initiative and to continue AIML's tradition of being at the forefront of AI research impact.

“AI is already having a significant impact on the lives of Australians. There are, however, sectors that have not previously benefited from AI due to concerns about safety and reliability. Safeguards alone are not enough; we also need innovation.

"RAIR’s establishment will combine AIML's expertise with CSIRO’s Data61 and the Government of South Australia to generate innovative AI that can be deployed in a safe and reliable manner. Our research will have a national and global impact as we strive for AI solutions that will enhance the lives of everyday Australians.

“RAIR will position Australia as a world leader in responsible AI research, opening up new avenues for investment and economic opportunity.”