SA community football clubs share in the benefits of Gather Round

Almost 40 community footy projects across the state – from major club redevelopments to scoreboard and lighting upgrades – will share in around $3 million of funding through the second round of the South Australian Football Facilities Fund.

This year’s grants will assist 37 projects, including 20 in regional SA and 17 in metropolitan Adelaide and surrounds, taking total investment under the new funding program to nearly $5 million since its launch in 2024.

The $8 million Fund is a collaboration between the Malinauskas Government, AFL and SANFL to continue growing the game and build the legacy of AFL Gather Round for the South Australian football community.

Footy clubs, councils and schools – from Ceduna on the Eyre Peninsula to Glencoe in the Lower South East – were successful in receiving grants, which will be used to help fund $33.4 million in key infrastructure projects including:

Player, umpire and spectator facility upgrades at eight venues.

New lights at nine ovals.

Supporting infrastructure such as new scoreboards, goal posts and backing nets at 18 venues.

One of the significant community projects to benefit, Adelaide Community Sports & Recreation Association (ACSARA), will use their $300,000 grant to deliver an extensive upgrade of facilities in the south Park Lands.

The $6 million project – a partnership between ACSARA, State Government and City of Adelaide – includes player and umpire changerooms, more storage and modern, safe amenities to enhance the whole precinct which is shared with many other community groups and clubs.

Construction of the project is due to begin within 12 months, pending final approvals.

The SA Football Facilities Fund helps address the need for ongoing investment to support the substantial growth and diversity of football in South Australia, amid a goal of 73,000 playing participants in 2025.

In 2024, strong participation in female football in South Australia saw over 8,500 registered players in competitions and a record 3,100 young female Auskickers.

About $3.1 million in grants will be available in Round Three of the SA Football Facilities Fund, with applications open in August.

Australian Rules footy clubs, local councils, umpire associations and schools or tertiary institutions are eligible to apply for funding.

Quotes

Attributable to Emily Bourke

We are determined to use the success of Gather Round to benefit community sporting clubs and get more young people active.

Upgraded infrastructure and modern facilities help build a platform for the next generation to chase their footy dreams, on ovals in all parts of the state.

This investment also creates a better environment for staff, volunteers and spectators who are the heartbeat of our communities.

Attributable to AFL CEO Andrew Dillon

As we host Gather Round for the third time in SA, we are delighted with the progress of the South Australian Football Facilities Fund, as the legacy of this initiative continues to strengthen local clubs across the state.

Since its inception the fund has helped us work towards ensuring our grassroots facilities are welcoming, inclusive and gender-friendly, which is vital as we strive to keep growing our game and reach our vision of one million participants by 2033.

I’d like to acknowledge and thank Premier Malinauskas and SANFL CEO, Darren Chandler, for their contribution and commitment to the South Australian Football Facilities Fund and look forward to seeing the 2025 recipients begin their projects.

Attributable to SANFL CEO Darren Chandler

We congratulate all the deserving recipients of the latest funding round of the SA Football Facilities Fund which has now supported 79 important projects across South Australia.

The provision of high-quality facilities at all levels of our game is a priority for SANFL in maximising opportunities for people from all backgrounds and abilities to participate in our sport whether they’re a player, spectator or umpire.

We strongly support the investment of funding into educational institutions, which enable us to unlock much needed additional greenspace to facilitate the growth of our game, while also providing multi-purpose educational and sporting facilities for students to enjoy and thrive in.

Sport is a positive force in shaping the health and wellbeing of communities, particularly in regional SA, and through this important partnership with the AFL and State Government, we can ensure Gather Round leaves an enduring legacy.

Attributable to ACSARA President and grant recipient Mark Borgas

We are thrilled with this contribution from the Government, AFL and SANFL to help make this project a reality.

It’s a great example of a partnership between the State Government, the City of Adelaide, peak sporting bodies and grassroots users.

We are confident that once complete, participation rates will skyrocket across all age groups and genders – not just within ACSARA but also from the general public and dozens of other community groups, schools and clubs that we share the space with.