'The Shadow of Death, Confessions Of A Drug Lords Daughter' Launches Today On Amazon, Inspired By True Events

Inspired By True Events

The Shadow of Death, Confessions Of A Drug Lords Daughter Launches Today On Amazon! A Memoir of Survival and Resilience Inspired By True Events

I learned at a young age, that you have to learn how to survive and find strength from your faith” — Raquel

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Raquel, who is an entrepreneur in NYC, has unveiled her highly anticipated memoir, " The Shadow of Death " This poignant and powerful book delves into her personal journey of growing up with a drug lord father, shedding light on the challenges, triumphs, and unwavering spirit that shaped her life."The Shadow of Death" offers a raw and honest account of Raquel's experiences, highlighting the profound impact of her father's criminal activities on her family and community. The memoir explores themes of addiction, violence, and the enduring power of hope.This compelling narrative provides a unique perspective on the devastating consequences of drug abuse, trafficking, child abuse and the resilience of the human spirit. Her story serves as an inspiration to those who have faced adversity, demonstrating the strength and courage it takes to overcome life's challenges.About RaquelRaquel is a successful entrepreneur and advocate for social justice. She is passionate about using her platform to inspire and empower women and help abused children. As we navigate through Raquel's journey of child abuse, watching her father get murdered and having her Mom deal with mental heath issues, she finds the power with in and through her encounter with God that she more then survives, she thrives.! "The Shadow of Death" is her first book, and she hopes it will resonate with readers and spark important conversations which is so relevant today!The Shadow of Death is available for purchase on Amazon

