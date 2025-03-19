Celebrating Splashdown Crew 9 Today, WAGMI Games Blasts Off "The Rescue," A Dramatic Anime Short Fusing Elon & Trump

Celebrating Splashdown Crew 9 on Earth Today, WAGMI Games Blasts Off with "The Rescue," A Dramatic Anime Short Fusing Elon Musk, Trump and Alien Wars !

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Buckle up for liftoff! WAGMI Games proudly presents in celebration of today's Splashdown landing of Crew9 on Earth , "The Rescue," a side-splitting anime short that throws Elon Musk and Trump into a dramatic rescue mission with a twist. This first installment of the NiFe WARS saga re-imagines Trump and Musk leading a daring operation to save stranded astronauts aboard the International Space Station. But this is no ordinary rescue. Hidden beneath the heroism lies a quest for a rare space mineral rumored to hold the key to immortality.Things get even wilder when Musk stumbles upon extraterrestrial life, plunging him headfirst into the heart of the NiFe Wars Universe. Enter the Gray Alliance, a ruthless alien empire that sees humanity as a cosmic roadblock to their own evolution."The Rescue" is more than just a space adventure; it's a launchpad for a captivating saga. This debut short sets the stage for a full-blown anime series set to land on a major streaming platform, blending current events with the expansive lore of the NiFe Wars universe.But here's the truly mind-blowing part: "The Rescue" was crafted entirely in-house using cutting-edge AI tools like Dream Machine, Kling AI, Mid-journey, and even Elon's own Grok 3 from xAI. This revolutionary approach bypasses traditional animation studios, allowing for lightning-fast creation and adding a meta-fictional layer to the already hilarious Musk-led narrative."We're not here to get political," says Ian Bentley , CEO of WAGMI Games. "We're here to deliver a wild ride through space exploration, AI, and sci-fi storytelling." "The Rescue" also cleverly ties into WAGMI Defense, the company's popular mobile strategy game, allowing fans to engage with the NiFe Wars universe in a whole new way."‘The Rescue’ is a love letter to fans of anime, sci-fi and anyone who loves a heroic rescue," Bentley continues. "We're excited to share this crazy adventure and showcase the immense potential of AI in entertainment."Blast off with "The Rescue," streaming now on X and YouTube!About WAGMI GamesWAGMI Games, established in 2021, is a trailblazer in AI-powered entertainment, utilizing tools like Dream Machine and Mid-journey to craft content efficiently. Its NiFe Wars franchise, including WAGMI Defense, demonstrates how AI can empower indie creators to produce high-quality games and stories. By merging technology with creativity, WAGMI Games redefines entertainment production, delivering immersive experiences at a fraction of traditional costs.

WAGMI Games "The Rescue"

