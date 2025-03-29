Inspired by Blue Skies featuring Sierra Hotel Hoodies SS25 Founded by 17 Year Old Arabella Moffitt

Inspired by Blue Skies and Aviation , Sierra Hotel Hoodies Collection SS25 makes it's debut

I am so excited to present our Blue Collection 2025. I think every woman will love it!” — Arabella Moffitt

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sierra Hotel Hoodies is thrilled to announce their highly anticipated Blue Collection SS25 presented by 17 yr old Founder, Arabella Moffit . This exclusive line encapsulates the essence of modern elegance.Not every day someone meets a 17-year-old New Yorker who is not only a dedicated volleyball player but also juggling the pressures of prepping for College —all while serving as the CEO of her own designer sustainable collection. Arabella Moffitt embodies the spirit of a modern-day renaissance young woman, seamlessly blending athletic pursuits and entrepreneurial ambitions. With a commitment to sustainability at the heart of the brand, Arabella is paving the way for a new generation of fashion that prioritizes responsibility and style. Arabella’s journey is a remarkable testament to the power of passion and determination, proving that age is no barrier to making a significant impact in the world.The Blue Collection is designed for the contemporary , on the go woman, who seeks both style and comfort. Each piece reflects a unique blend of sophistication and playfulness, ensuring that every woman feels stylish each day. From chic hoodies to stylish lounge wear, our collection redefines hoodie and relaxed attire, making it accessible and fashionable.Join us on TODAY at SIERRA HOTEL HOODIES online for an unforgettable showcase where we will unveil this enchanting collection. Get the first glimpse of the new Collection on Instagram and TikTok.Sierra Hotel Hoodies, Blue Collection is transforming into a sustainable fashion for the modern era.About Sierra Hotel Hoodies:Moffitt’s mission is clear: to educate the fashion community on the importance of enjoying luxury while ensuring a positive impact on our planet. Sierra Hotel Hoodies, a brand rooted in the aviation world, takes its name from a term used by fighter pilots, signifying something that is "S**t-hot"—excellent, impressive, and successful. For Moffitt, this call sign embodies her philosophy of excellence in fashion, design, and sustainability.Sierra Hotel Hoodies is committed to creating stylish and comfortable apparel for every occasion. Our collections are thoughtfully designed to empower individuals to express their unique style while celebrating life’s special moments.

