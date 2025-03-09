HERPower Is Global Makes a Powerful Debut at SXSW 2025

International Women's Day, HERPower Global at SXSW 2025 celebrate launch of Manuela Seve's new book, *Becoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All Go"

I'm very excited to discuss my journey from beginning to end and launch for my New Book, *Becoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All Go*.” — Manuela Seve, CEO and Author

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Yesterday, International Women's Day, saw the exciting debut of HERPower Is Global at SXSW 2025. This impactful event, in collaboration with New Moon Films and Soleil Space, celebrated the power of female voices and stories with a special focus on the launch of Manuela Seve's new book, *Becoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All Go*.The day featured a series of engaging and thought-provoking events centered around the book's themes of resilience, transformation, and female empowerment:*Panel Discussion / Fireside Chat:** A dynamic conversation exploring the intersection of power, self-reinvention, business, and spirituality, hosted by the women’s social media app, Communia, during a special impact luncheon.*Reading & Reflection Session:** A captivating session at the HERPower Is Global event where excerpts from the book were read aloud, followed by an insightful discussion on resilience, intuition, and navigating male-dominated industries.*Interactive Workshop:** Attendees were encouraged to embark on a journey of self-discovery and transformation, reflecting on their own experiences and drawing inspiration from the book's powerful themes.Adding to the excitement, attendees received a special first edition copy of *Becoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All Go*.The event was further amplified by a unique collaboration with Soleil Space, the first truly global community streaming platform for independent filmmakers. Attendees were invited to download the Soleil Space app to participate in an exclusive treasure hunt, highlighting films directed by women and filmmakers from the Global South, further showcasing the power and diversity of female voices in storytelling.About Manuela Seve:Manuela Seve is not just an author, but a true force in the tech and entrepreneurial world. As the co-founder of Sponstar , she's a pioneer in blockchain-powered engagement solutions. Her work has earned her recognition as one of Bloomberg's Top 100 Most Influential Latinos. With *Becoming an Alpha’a & Letting it All Go*, she adds her powerful voice to the conversation on female empowerment and self-discovery.HERPower Is Global debut at SXSW was a resounding success, setting the stage for an impactful future of amplifying female voices and inspiring change.

