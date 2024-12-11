Gov. Justice announces $40 million in Rural Hospital Grant funding, celebrates at Boone Memorial Hospital

Minnie Hamilton Health Systems – $11,132,458.00

Greenbrier Valley Medical Center – $7,500,000.00

Funding will be utilized for the construction of a new medical building to provide new and expanded services.

Rivers Health – $7,000,000.00

Funding will be utilized to relocate and expand the Emergency Department.

Boone Memorial Hospital – $5,894,527.00

Funding will be utilized to establish a dedicated patient observation unit, renovate the cardiac unit to create a cancer center, construct a new behavioral health clinic, and invest in advanced robotic surgery equipment.

Roane General Hospital – $3,700,000.00

Funding will be utilized to establish a conference and education center, purchase state-of-the-art diagnostic radiological technology, and infrastructure upgrades.

Pocahontas Memorial Hospital – $1,978,000.00

Funding will be utilized to modernize communications systems and infrastructure upgrades including a new roof and HVAC system.

Preston Memorial Hospital – $1,500,000.00

Funding will be utilized to expand existing facilities to provide additional patient care areas and a dedicated patient observation unit.

Summers County ARH Hospital – $725,000.00

Funding will be utilized to renovate and upgrade the radiology room.

The cumulative cost of these projects totals $39,429,985.00. The remaining balance of the funds will be distributed in the near future.