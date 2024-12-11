Gov. Justice announces $40 million in Rural Hospital Grant funding, celebrates at Boone Memorial Hospital
Funding will be utilized for significant renovations, upgrades, and expansion of the facility.
Greenbrier Valley Medical Center – $7,500,000.00
Funding will be utilized for the construction of a new medical building to provide new and expanded services.
Rivers Health – $7,000,000.00
Funding will be utilized to relocate and expand the Emergency Department.
Boone Memorial Hospital – $5,894,527.00
Funding will be utilized to establish a dedicated patient observation unit, renovate the cardiac unit to create a cancer center, construct a new behavioral health clinic, and invest in advanced robotic surgery equipment.
Roane General Hospital – $3,700,000.00
Funding will be utilized to establish a conference and education center, purchase state-of-the-art diagnostic radiological technology, and infrastructure upgrades.
Pocahontas Memorial Hospital – $1,978,000.00
Funding will be utilized to modernize communications systems and infrastructure upgrades including a new roof and HVAC system.
Preston Memorial Hospital – $1,500,000.00
Funding will be utilized to expand existing facilities to provide additional patient care areas and a dedicated patient observation unit.
Summers County ARH Hospital – $725,000.00
Funding will be utilized to renovate and upgrade the radiology room.
The cumulative cost of these projects totals $39,429,985.00. The remaining balance of the funds will be distributed in the near future.
