Children’s Institute’s 6th Annual Cape & Gown Gala Raises $820,000 for Children & Families in LA

Children’s Institute, a nonprofit based in Los Angeles, celebrated the success of its gala, by raising $820,000 in support of children and families.

Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we can provide life-saving services. The amount raised is more than a dollar amount, it represents the hope, love and commitment we share for our communities.” — Martine Singer, President & CEO of Children's Institute

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Institute (CII), a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, celebrated the success of its 6th Annual Cape & Gown Gala, by raising $820,000 in support of programs for Los Angeles children and families. The celebratory event, held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, at the Skirball Cultural Center , brought together philanthropists, community leaders, frontline staff and celebrities for an unforgettable evening.The Cape & Gown Gala is one of the most anticipated events of the year for CII, shining a spotlight on the organization’s North Star to create a brighter future for all LA children and families. This year’s event highlighted the CII’s commitment to providing high-quality services that improve the emotional well-being and education success of the organization’s 30,000 program participants, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health.Attendees enjoyed a fun-filled evening featuring live performances, heartfelt speeches and special recognition of four honorees, Erin Westerman, Co-President of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate ; Tim Disney, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist; and Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and retired Deputy Chief Phillip Tingirides, for their positive contributions to society and for advancing community safety and partnership.“We are thrilled with the outcome of this year’s Cape & Gown Gala,” said Martine Singer, President & CEO of Children’s Institute. “Thanks to the generosity of our friends and supporters, we can continue providing life-saving services to children, families and communities that need them the most. The amount raised is far more than a dollar amount – it represents the hope, love and commitment we share for our CII communities. The funds raised will go directly to strengthening our current programs while expanding our reach to impact more lives.”For more information about Children’s Institute or to get involved, please visit www.childrensinstitute.org Thank you to our supporters:Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc., Bill & Maura Haney, Johnny Carson Foundation, Susan Disney Lord, Roy P. Disney & Abigail Disney, O'Melveny & Meyers, Lauren & Chuck Diamond, Megan Smith & Garrett Doherty, Cindy & Alan Horn, Andrea & Glenn Sonnenberg, Bel Air Investment Advisors, Burnham Benefits, Cal Arts, Gallagher, HUB International, KPMG, Les Amies, Lionsgate, PwC, UnitedHealthcare, Warner Bros. Television, Wells Fargo, Steven Gomez, Dr. Jenny Williams & Joan Henehan, Sally & Paul R. Kanin, Dr. Jennifer Linehan Kutrieh & Tarek Kutrieh, Jamie Alter Lynton & Michael Lynton, Carole & Barry Patmore and Family, Gelila Assefa Puck, R&S Kayne Foundation, Jessica Harper & Tom Rothman, Maria Seferian, Slusser Ranch Vineyards, The Walt Disney Company, The W. M. Keck Foundation, Bills & Stoll, LLP, Bocarsly Emden Cowan Esmail & Arndt LLP, Bogaard Group International, John & Louise Bryson, Canterbury Consulting, Cedars-Sinai, City National Bank, Creative Artists Agency, Stella Hall & Jim Fordyce, Beth & Sunil Gunderia, Monica Wyatt & Mark Horowitz, Kingdom Story Company, The Provost Family, Salesforce, Shamrock Capital Advisors, Moira & Rajath Shourie, Susan Steinhauser, David & Paula Agnew, Amazon Studios, Angeleno Group, Philippe Browning, Katherine & Bill Burford, Camino Nuevo Charter Academy & Pueblo Nuevo Education and Development Group, Beth Grant & Michael Chieffo, DSH // architecture and Chava Danielson & Eric Haas, The Drake Family, Cliff Einstein, GHJ, Gang, Tyre, Ramer, Brown & Passman, Inc., Tracey Gluck, The Goetzman Group, Ilene & Stanley Gold, Health Net, LLC, Suzanne & David Johnson, Nathan Kahane, David Kuhn, Aevitas Creative Management, Roy Lee at Vertigo Entertainment, Levinson Arshonsky Kurtz & Komsky, LLP, Liz Hirsh Naftali, Roger Allers & Genaro Pereira, Ric Whitney & Tina Perry-Whitney, Point Grey Pictures, Carolyn Powers, Revolution Office, Negar & Ariff Sidi, Jason & Cindy Spitz, Mary Rohlich & Clay Tweel, UCLA Extension, The United Plankton Charitable Trust and WME.

