Children’s Institute Announces its 30th Annual Winter Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Institute, a nonprofit organization based in Los Angeles, is excited to announce its 30th Annual Winter Festival. Each year, hundreds of children and families attend Winter Festival for a day full of activities, including games, arts & crafts, photo booths, book readings, live entertainment and more. The event also provides essential resources including free toys and access to a range of services to support local families.“Our annual Winter Festival is a tradition that brings much-needed holiday cheer and resources to underserved families,” said Martine Singer, President & CEO of Children’s Institute. “We are thrilled to welcome our families to our campuses every year and this year’s event is sure to be a heartwarming experience for all.”This year’s Winter Festival in Watts will be co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Rams and UNIFY , who are partnering with Children’s Institute to make the event even more memorable. Los Angeles Rams Legend, Todd Gurley, will be on hand to meet children at our Watts campus and participate in a book reading, creating an unforgettable experience for families.“We are thrilled to partner with UNIFY and Children’s Institute to be a part of this wonderful event to spread holiday joy to kids and families,” said Molly Higgins, Executive Vice President, Community Impact and Engagement from the Los Angeles Rams. “At the Rams, we pride ourselves on partnering with purpose, giving back to the community and supporting non-profits like Children’s Institute and the critical work they are doing.”“This event is the perfect opportunity for UNIFY to bring to life one of our core values, 'Our Footprint Matters,' said Natasha Ranchigoda, SVP of Marketing and CXO of UNIFY. “We are extremely excited to give back and serve our community to help make a child’s holiday brighter this season.”• Date & Time: Thursday, December 12, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM (CII Campus in Long Beach) and Saturday, December 14, 2024, 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM (CII Campuses in Watts and Historic Filipinotown)• Activities: Book reading with Los Angeles Rams Legend Todd Gurley, arts & crafts, photo booth, food, games, holiday entertainment, free toys and more.

