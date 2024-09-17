Children’s Institute Announces Its 6th Annual Cape & Gown Gala

Children's Institute's campus in Watts, designed by the legendary architect, Frank Gehry.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Children’s Institute (CII), one of the largest social impact organizations in Los Angeles, announces its 6th Annual Cape & Gown Gala The fundraising event will be held on Sunday, December 8, 2024, from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California. The evening will be emceed by two-time Emmy-winning actress and comedian Loni Love.CII’s North Star focuses on educational success and emotional well-being—key pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health—for vulnerable children and families in Los Angeles.This year’s event spotlights the agency’s impactful work and honors distinguished individuals who have made significant contributions to the well-being of children, families and the broader LA community.This year's honorees are Producer and Philanthropist, Tim Disney, Co-President of the Motion Picture Group at Lionsgate , Erin Westerman, and LAPD Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and her husband, former Deputy Chief Philip Tingirides, who together led the effort to reimagine community policing.“We look forward to this year’s gala as an opportunity for our community to come together and celebrate four remarkable honorees. These local heroes have used their significant influence to make a profound impact on the lives of underserved children, families and communities,” said Martine Singer, President & CEO of Children’s Institute.“It’s inspiring to see how Children’s Institute addresses the needs of the whole child and family, creating opportunities and directing families to the resources they need,” said Erin Westerman.“I’m proud to support Children’s Institute and encourage others to do the same. Supporting organizations like CII is crucial for addressing issues of economic development, public safety and health,” added Tim Disney.Previous Cape & Gown Gala honorees include world-renowned architect, Frank Gehry; Chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros. Television Group, Channing Dungey; Moderna co-founder, Dr. Derrick Rossi; and COVID vaccine co-creator, Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett.To support the event, reserve a table sponsorship or to purchase advertising in the tribute book, please visit: childrensinstitute.org/gala.ABOUT CHILDREN’S INSTITUTE Children's Institute has served Los Angeles communities since 1906. Every year, Children’s Institute supports 30,000 children and families across Los Angeles in achieving emotional well-being and educational success, which build pathways to economic mobility and lifelong health. We work in underserved communities across Los Angeles County. Children’s Institute offers education, counseling services, parenting support, convening spaces and enrichment programs in the community at our sites and campuses. To learn more about Children’s Institute, please visit www.childrensinstitute.org

