Addlly AI is Finalist for Prestigious ASEAN Digital Awards 2025 for Second Consecutive Year

Addlly AI’s recognition shows its Generative AI expertise, driving growth and shaping the ASEAN digital future as enterprise adoption soars.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a pioneering generative AI startup, has been selected as one of three finalists in the Digital Content category for the prestigious Digital ASEAN Awards 2025 for the second year. This consecutive recognition follows last year's Bronze Award in the same category, underscoring Addlly AI's sustained innovation and leadership in Southeast Asia's digital sector.

The ASEAN Digital Awards recognize outstanding digital achievements among key stakeholders in ASEAN. The awards celebrate exceptional accomplishments by organizations, businesses, and individuals who have pioneered innovative products or services that significantly contribute to the region’s digital landscape. Being named a finalist is a distinct honor that underscores Addlly's exceptional performance and commitment to fostering innovation in digital marketing.

"Over the past year, our journey has truly been remarkable," said Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly. "We’ve seen rapid adoption of our platform by enterprise customers as we bring best-in-class solutions to the Asian market. Being honored again at the Digital ASEAN Awards reaffirms our commitment to helping businesses work smarter and scale faster. With our Addlly Playground, enterprises can boost productivity by up to ten times, empowering them to innovate rapidly and stay ahead of the curve."

Addlly AI has made significant strides over the past year, particularly with its flagship product, the Addlly AI Playground. It revolutionizes content creation by offering a zero-prompt workflow, allowing users to generate high-quality content instantly without extensive input. The AI Playground integrates advanced features such as customizable content modules, SEO optimization tools, and support for multiple languages, making it an essential tool for businesses looking to enhance their digital marketing efforts.

The final round of the Digital ASEAN Awards will take place in Bangkok on January 15-16, 2025, where the top three placements in each category will be determined. As Addlly AI prepares for the final round of the Digital ASEAN Awards, it remains focused on its goal of transforming how businesses approach content marketing through innovative technology.

About Addlly AI:

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI startup dedicated to transforming digital marketing content creation. By combining multiple AI technologies and LLMs with human editorial expertise, Addlly AI offers a comprehensive platform for creating personalized, high-quality content at scale. The company supports multiple Asian languages, including Bahasa Indonesia and Chinese, and provides tools like the 1-Click Blog Writer, Shopify AI Writer, Social Media Post Generator, Newsletter Generator, Press Release Generator and Google Ads Copy Generator.

IMDA Spark accredited and Bronze Award winners in the Digital Content Category at last year’s ASEAN Digital Awards, Addlly AI is also part of the first Microsoft Gen AI Growth Accelerator program in partnership with BLOCK71 and NUS Enterprise. These initiatives enable Addlly AI to refine its capabilities and offer innovative, AI-driven solutions to businesses around the globe.

For more information on Addlly AI and its innovative solutions, visit: https://addlly.ai/

Details about the IMDA Spark Programme can be found at: https://addlly.ai/imda-spark-accredited/

