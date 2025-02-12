Addlly AI Secures Seed Funding to Scale AI Agents for 360-Degree Content Creation

Addlly AI raises SGD 1.2M+ to scale AI Marketing Agents, automating 360° content creation with enterprise-grade solutions & up to 50% cost savings.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, February 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a leader in AI-powered content automation, has successfully closed its seed funding round, bringing the total capital raised to over SGD 1.2 million since inception. The investment will fuel the expansion of Addlly AI’s proprietary AI Marketing Content Agents, scale international growth, and extend the company’s financial runway for the next 15–18 months.

Addlly AI’s Marketing Content Agents automate content creation based on a company’s past materials and brand guidelines. With social listening capabilities, these agents can produce high-quality content in multiple languages and formats, such as blogs, social posts, and newsletters. They ensure brand consistency and streamlined workflows.

Unlike traditional tools, Addlly’s AI marketing agents enable full-scale marketing automation, helping businesses adjust to audience insights and enhance real-time engagement. By leveraging advanced social listening and tailored AI models, companies can reduce content production costs by up to 50% while achieving tenfold productivity gains.

“Our AI Agents turn marketing teams into content superheroes. It’s like having your top strategist and writer merged into one tireless, always-on assistant. This assistant understands your brand, never misses a deadline, and works at lightning speed,” shares Tina Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO of Addlly AI. “With this funding round, we will be accelerating our product development, so our clients don’t have to choose between speed and quality. They get both, at scale, with results that drive real revenue impact,” she adds.

As AI-driven marketing solutions grow in demand, Addlly AI is expanding globally, supported by trusted partnerships with Microsoft and AWS for secure, enterprise-grade solutions. Addlly AI has also been selected as a pre-approved vendor under the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG) for Marketing Content Generation, which helps Singapore SMEs get grants covering up to 50% of the costs for implementing Addlly’s solutions. This makes it easier for businesses to embrace AI-powered solutions.

In less than two years, Addlly AI has earned IMDA Spark accreditation and two ASEAN Digital Awards, establishing itself as a leader in digital content innovation. With over 20 clients across the region and an average productivity boost of 50%, Addlly AI is proving the impact of its AI platform in delivering real business results. Focused on providing scalable, efficient solutions, Addlly AI is equipping businesses with the tools they need to stay ahead in a competitive digital landscape.

About Addlly AI

Addlly AI builds AI Marketing Content Agents that act as marketing assistants for enterprises. These AI-powered agents understand a company’s products, strategies, and brand guidelines while continuously learning from market trends. They automate content creation across blogs, social media, newsletters, and ads—helping businesses maintain consistency, scale efficiently, and reduce costs. Supported by Microsoft, AWS, and IMDA, Addlly AI delivers secure, enterprise-grade AI solutions that enhance marketing productivity and business growth.

