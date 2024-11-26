Addlly AI Joins BLOCK71 Market Exploration Program to Expand Presence in the U.S. Market The First Complete AI Playground Your Content Creation Needs

In line with Addlly AI's global expansion plans, the program will provide key market insights and business development support for navigating U.S. regulations.

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Addlly AI, a leading provider of custom Gen AI solutions for content creation, is now part of the inaugural BLOCK71 Market Exploration Program in the U.S. Aimed at helping Singapore-based startups expand and grow their market reach in the U.S., BLOCK71, a global network of innovation hubs operated by the National University of Singapore, offers a platform for startups to scale and grow their presence in the U.S. market.

Addlly AI, already a proven leader in Southeast Asia, is poised to enter the vibrant Silicon Valley ecosystem, leveraging its unique expertise in enterprise-level e-commerce workflows to drive growth and redefine marketing with AI-powered solutions. The company’s flagship Shopify AI Writer, an innovative e-commerce app designed to automate hyperlocalized content creation across the entire marketing funnel, will significantly benefit from enhanced online visibility under the program.

"We’re excited to join the BLOCK71 U.S. Market Exploration Program," shares Tina Chopra, CEO of Addlly AI. "This is a fantastic opportunity for us to not only fast-track our U.S. expansion but also gain invaluable mentorship and connect with local experts, investors, and acceleration partners. Collaborating with BLOCK71 and tapping into their resources will help us refine our approach and bring our AI solutions to a wider audience. We’re looking forward to learning, growing, and making meaningful connections along the way."

With a strong presence in Southeast Asia, Addlly AI has over 20 businesses adopting its AI Playground to optimize their digital marketing strategies. This success underscores Addlly AI’s ability to deliver impactful solutions that will resonate with U.S. enterprises seeking competitive advantages in their digital marketing efforts.

“Addlly AI exemplifies the type of innovation and forward-thinking that BLOCK71 is committed to supporting,” said Angeline Tan, Center Director, BLOCK71 U.S. “Their approach to leveraging AI for scalable content creation is both timely and transformative. We’re excited to help Addlly AI establish a strong foothold in the U.S. and look forward to seeing their continued success in this new market.”

Through its participation in the Market Exploration Program, Addlly AI will focus on market research, business development, and forging strategic partnerships tailored to U.S. market needs. The company's goal is to establish a robust foothold in the region, empowering local businesses with its hyperlocalized AI Writer that transforms their online engagement and growth potential.

About Addlly AI

Addlly AI is a Singapore-based Generative AI startup dedicated to transforming digital marketing content creation. By combining multiple AI technologies and LLMs with human editorial expertise, Addlly AI offers a comprehensive platform for creating hyperlocalized, high-quality content at scale. The company supports multiple Asian languages, including Bahasa Indonesia, and provides tools like the 1-Click Blog Writer, SEO Blog Co-pilot, Social Media Post Generator, Newsletter Generator, Press Release Generator, and Google Ads Copy Generator. IMDA Spark accredited and recognized with a Bronze Award in the Digital Content Category at the ASEAN Digital Awards 2024, Addlly AI is also part of the IMDA Gen AI Sandbox and the first Microsoft Gen AI Growth Accelerator program in partnership with BLOCK71 and NUS Enterprise. As a participant in the AWS GenAI BuildPad 2024 program, these initiatives enable Addlly AI to refine its capabilities and offer innovative, AI-driven solutions to businesses around the globe.

About BLOCK71 U.S.

BLOCK71 U.S. is the entrepreneurial division of the National University of Singapore in the United States, strategically positioned at the intersection of the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley's innovation hub. BLOCK71 U.S. supports startups at every stage of their growth journey—from initial ideas to early-stage development and international expansion. The division assists these ventures in transitioning from local research labs and markets in Singapore and Asia to the U.S., providing access to the expansive U.S. market, connecting them with capital funding, and fostering partnerships with corporations for product and business development, manufacturing, and distribution.

