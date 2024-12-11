Davidna A. Palmer Shares a Heartfelt Guide for Children in “When Making New Friends”

Build connections, embrace inclusivity, and discover the joy of friendship.

COOKSTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Davidna A. Palmer, a devoted mother, AF veteran, and local substitute teacher, invites readers into a world of friendship with her book, “ When Making New Friends .” Designed for children but rich in insights for readers of all ages, this delightful story equips young minds with essential social skills for navigating the complexities of forming friendships.In “When Making New Friends,” Palmer tackles the common challenges children face—such as assumptions, misunderstandings, and the importance of listening. Through engaging storytelling, she emphasizes the power of asking questions, the necessity of sincere apologies, and the significance of inclusivity. Each lesson is woven seamlessly into a narrative that encourages empathy and connection, making it a must-read for families looking to foster meaningful relationships.Palmer’s experience as a mom of two and her background in education allow her to approach these crucial lessons with warmth and authenticity. The book provides a supportive framework for children to learn alongside trusted adults, empowering them to address conflicts and embrace new friendships with confidence.“Let's all remember, you can’t really know someone just by looking at them from the outside,” Palmer writes. Friendship is a vital part of childhood, and this book will inspire kids to listen, learn, and grow together.With a vibrant narrative, “When Making New Friends” is a tool for building bridges and nurturing understanding in communities. Parents and educators alike will find this resource invaluable in guiding children towards a more inclusive and empathetic approach to friendship.Available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble and other major online bookstore retailers, “When Making New Friends” by Davidna A. Palmer is a heartwarming addition to any child’s bookshelf, perfect for sparking conversations about friendship and acceptance.About The Reading Glass BooksThe Reading Glass Books is your local bookstore with a heart and now an emerging self-publishing house. We believe that each book is an experience, and we take that into heart as we celebrate both writers and readers manifested on our bookshelves—becoming part of everyone’s reading journey since 2020.Please visit www.readingglassbooks.com for more information.

