Mirakl Platforms Reach Historic $10B GMV in 2024, $100M GMV Record-Breaking Black Friday

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirakl Platform achieved two major milestones in 2024. It surpassed $10B GMV in a single-year, and set its highest-ever-sales-day record breaking $100M GMV on Black Friday, November 28.Mirakl Platform operators saw global Black Friday GMV climb by 31% and Cyber Monday growth top 35%. Comparatively, according to data provided by Salesforce , Global GMV for Black Friday was about 5% and just 3% for Cyber Monday.“What makes these achievements truly remarkable? These milestones underscore the power of the marketplace model. It’s not just the numbers—it’s the value behind them that includes businesses scaling faster than ever, sellers unlocking new growth opportunities, and consumers gaining unmatched choice and convenience. Together we’re shaping the future of eCommerce,” says Adrien Nussenbaum, CEO and co-founder of Mirakl.Black Friday 2024 InsightsThe NORAM Region (North America):Mirakl Platform operators saw GMV grow by 32% and order volume climb 28% year-over-year, far outpacing the 7% GMV growth reported for U.S. retailers overall, according to Salesforce data. Key Drivers: Personal shopping became a dominant trend, with categories like Home Essentials and Electronics taking center stage. Products like Dyson vacuums and blackout curtains were among the top-sellers, reflecting consumers’ focus on practicality and quality. Brand Performance: Adidas emerged as an iconic brand this season, with 3 of the top 5 bestselling items coming from its collections.The EMEA Region (Europe, Middle East and Africa):Black Friday ushered in 43% GMV growth and a 40% rise in orders for Mirakl Platform operators. These results far outpaced global trends, with a meager 5% GMV growth reported across worldwide eCommerce, according to Salesforce.France and Belgium:GMV and Order Growth: GMV rose 40%, and total order volume climbed by over 52% year-over-year, showcasing this region as a major driver of growth. Consumer Behavior Shift: Despite AOV dropping by 8%, volume gains suggested a shift toward smaller, lower-cost purchases, as inflation continued toinfluence buying habits.The DACH Region (Germany, Austria and Switzerland):Global Growth Leader: The DACH region led global growth with 61% GMV growth, driven by German retailers, who saw an extraordinary 79% surge in GMV compared to last year. AOV Wins: Buyers from the region bucked the trend of declining AOVs, with a 19% rise in AOV, reflecting a continued focus on premium purchases like gift cards and specialty foods (e.g., luxury chocolates).Mirakl Platform operators outperform standard eCommerce operations. Marketplaces allow retailers to rapidly add new product categories, increasing choice and attracting new customers. Cutting-edge tools like Mirakl Connect and Mirakl Ads personalized recommendations help retailers efficiently scale inventory and cater to consumer preferences. With uptime at 100% and the ability to handle peak order flows (up to 82 orders per second), the Mirakl Platform ensures flawless performance even during the most demanding periods. In fact, during Cyber Week 2024, the Mirakl Platform maintained uptime while handling 3.2 billion API calls (+28% vs 2023) and 41 billion product updates (+21% vs 2023).“These milestones reflect the trust of our customers, the dedication of sellers, and the hard work of our teams worldwide. It took us 6 years to hit $1B GMV, and another 6 to reach $10B. The best is yet to come,” says Philippe Corrot, CEO and co-founder of Mirakl.About MiraklMirakl is the leading provider of eCommerce software solutions. Mirakl's suite of solutions provides enterprises with a transformative way to drive significant growth and efficiency in their online business. Since 2012, Mirakl has been pioneering the platform economy, empowering retail and b2b enterprises with the most advanced, secure and scalable technology to digitize and expand product assortment through marketplace and dropship, improve efficiency in supplier catalog management and payments, personalize shopping experiences, and boost profits through retail media. Mirakl is trusted by 450+ industry-leading businesses worldwide including Macy’s, Decathlon, Kroger, Airbus, Toyota Material Handling and Sonepar. For more information: www.mirakl.com

