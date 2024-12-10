Governor Abbott Appoints Barton To Family And Protective Services Council

TEXAS, December 10 - December 10, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Michael Barton to the Family and Protective Services Council for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Council is charged with studying and making recommendations to the commissioner regarding the management and operation of the Department of Family and Protective Services.

Michael Barton of Sugar Land is a Detective for the Houston Police Department, founder of Hyatt Solutions, LLC, an arbiter for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, and an adjunct professor at the University of St. Thomas. He previously worked for the U.S. Senate, The White House, and the Pentagon. In 2023, the Supreme Court of Texas appointed him to the Texas Commission on Lawyer Discipline. He is a board member of The Texas Lyceum, volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters, and a former board member of the Houston Police Officers Union and Houston InfraGard. Additionally, Barton is a U.S. Air Force Reserves veteran. Barton received a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting from the University of Houston–Downtown and a Master in National Security from the Naval War College.