Statement on Departure of Liberal Leader

CANADA, December 10 - NOTE: The following is a statement from Premier Tim Houston.

I would like to take a moment to thank Zach Churchill for his years of service to Nova Scotia.

Mr. Churchill was first elected to the Nova Scotia House of Assembly as MLA for Yarmouth in a byelection in 2010 and was re-elected in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

The former leader of the Official Opposition and the Liberal Party of Nova Scotia has served as minister of Health and Wellness, Natural Resources, Municipal Affairs, Education and Early Childhood Development and minister responsible for the Office of Mental Health and Addictions, and Communications Nova Scotia.

His commitment to Yarmouth and Nova Scotia has had a meaningful impact and his efforts have been appreciated by many.

I wish him all the best in his future endeavors and I know he will enjoy more time at Sunday dinners with his wife and daughters.