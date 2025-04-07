Call for Nominations for Council of the Federation Literacy Award

CANADA, April 7 - Nova Scotians are encouraged to recognize people who have made exceptional contributions to literacy and learning by nominating them for the Council of the Federation Literacy Award.

“Lifelong learning inspires confidence and independence, and opens doors to employment and social connection,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Adult literacy not only benefits individuals but also strengthens the economic health and social well-being of our province and communities.”

This national award recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievement, innovative practice and excellence in literacy.

Each year, Canada’s premiers present an adult learner in each province and territory with an award for learning and leadership progress in their community, workplace or school.

More information and nomination forms are available at https://novascotia.ca/lae/cof-literacy-award.asp or by calling toll-free 1-877-466-7725. The deadline for nominations is June 17.

Quick Facts:

the Council of the Federation Literacy Award was established in 2004 and provides 13 awards annually, one for each province and territory

the winners are selected by a review committee and presented with a medallion and a certificate of merit at a ceremony in the fall

Additional Resources:

News release – Nova Scotia Celebrates 20 Years of Literacy Excellence: https://news.novascotia.ca/en/2024/09/27/nova-scotia-celebrates-20-years-literacy-excellence

Information about adult learning programs: https://novascotia.ca/adult-learning/

