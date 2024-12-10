OSCE Presence organizes research visit on criminology to U.S. universities for Tirana University officials

From 3 to 7 December 2024, a delegation from the University of Tirana conducted a research visit to two prestigious universities in the United States of America with the aim of strengthening capacities and resources to manage the Master Programme in Criminology.

During the visit – organized by the OSCE Presence in Albania together with the University of Tirana and the Law Faculty – Rector Artan Hoxha, Dean Dorina Hoxha and lecturers of the Law Faculty met with senior staff and professors of the University of New Haven in Connecticut and John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York. In addition, the Albanian delegation had a tour at the Henry C. Lee Forensic Institute in Connecticut, a tour at the Connecticut Capitol and a meeting with a Connecticut Supreme Court Justice.

The research visit served to share knowledge in criminology, strengthen academic partnerships, and explore collaborative initiatives, including joint research and faculty and student exchange programmes, and other possible academic partnerships. This trip marked the beginning of partnership between the University of New Haven, John Jay College and the University of Tirana. During the visit, a Letter of Intent was signed by the University of New Haven and the University of Tirana. In addition, a Statement of Shared Interest is expected to be signed between the John Jay College and University of Tirana.

A special focus of the research visit was gathering best practices for establishing and operating research centres within universities. These insights will support the Research Centre in Criminology at the Law Faculty, which will serve as a hub for fostering sustainable research, supporting the Master’s Programme, and contributing to data-driven policymaking.

“The research visit proved to be a valuable opportunity for the academic staff of the Faculty of Law to exchange knowledge in criminology, strengthen their partnerships and identify mutually beneficial collaboration opportunities. The agenda featured various discussions and tours, offering a platform to explore potential areas for long-term co-operation,” said OSCE project manager Alba Jorganxhi.

The visit was part of the OSCE Presence’s project “Establishing a Master’s Programme in Criminology” and was supported by the U.S. Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs.

Launched in December 2020, the Master's Programme offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance research capacities for professionals, academics, and policymakers in Albania, focusing on the root causes of crime and promoting restorative justice and victim-centred responses.