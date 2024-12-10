California Lawyers Association Submits Amicus Letter Supporting Petition Addressing the State’s Court Reporter Shortage

California Lawyers Association (CLA) submitted an amicus letter on December 5, 2024, in support of the Petition for Writ of Mandate and/or Prohibition that was filed with the California Supreme Court and is aimed at addressing California’s court reporter shortage by mandating the use of electronic recording when court reporters are not available.

