Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,749 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,047 in the last 365 days.

California Lawyers Association Submits Amicus Letter Supporting Petition Addressing the State’s Court Reporter Shortage

California Lawyers Association (CLA) submitted an amicus letter on December 5, 2024, in support of the Petition for Writ of Mandate and/or Prohibition that was filed with the California Supreme Court and is aimed at addressing California’s court reporter shortage by mandating the use of electronic recording when court reporters are not available.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

California Lawyers Association Submits Amicus Letter Supporting Petition Addressing the State’s Court Reporter Shortage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more