MPD Searching for Columbia Heights Robbery Suspects
The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for suspects in a robbery which occurred in Northwest.
On Monday, December 9, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m., the suspects approached the victim in the 3300 block of 14th Street, Northwest. The suspects acted as though they had weapons and demanded the victim’s property. The victim complied and the suspects then fled the scene.
The suspects were captured by surveillance footage and can be seen in the photos below:
Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24190700
