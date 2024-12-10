MPD Searching for 7th Street Armed Robbery Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect in an armed robbery of a business that occurred in Northwest.

On Wednesday, November 27, 2024, at approximately 11:18 p.m., the suspects entered a business in the 1600 block of 7th Street, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun, approached the counter, and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video:

https://youtu.be/PpVR5oOx8KA

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24184714