Capital Vacations Strategically Expands Its Portfolio with Acquisition of Narveson Management Inc.’s Hospitality Assets

Adding 22 new associations in Minnesota’s popular Breezy Point and Brainerd Lakes areas.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations , LLC proudly announces the acquisition of certain assets of Narveson Management Inc. (NMI).This strategic footprint expansion further establishes Capital Vacations as a hospitality leader in the region’s independent resort market by adding 22 new associations in Minnesota’s popular Breezy Point and Brainerd Lakes areas.“We are thrilled to join the Capital Vacations family. Our agreement will allow us to continue to improve on the exceptional management services we deliver for our valued owners and guests,” said Neal Narveson, owner and CEO of NMI. Narveson will assume the Senior Director of Hospitality Operations role at Capital Vacations.Capital Vacations’ expansion into the upper Midwest means Capital Vacations now offers the quintessential Minnesota experience just two and a half hours from Minneapolis. With no major regional competitors, these properties present significant opportunities for growth through expanded sales, marketing, and management services.“This acquisition enhances our ability to deliver our Club members memorable vacation experiences surrounded by Minnesota's beautiful lakes and forests,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “NMI aligns strategically with our growth plan by strengthening our resort portfolio as we remain focused on exceptional hospitality.”###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

