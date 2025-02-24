Capital Vacations Expands Marketing and Sales Operations on Cocoa Beach, Florida.

The Resort on Cocoa Beach Discovery Beach Resort

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations announces the acquisition of marketing and sales assets at The Resort on Cocoa Beach. In addition, Capital Vacations has entered into exclusive sales agreements with the Associations for The Resort on Cocoa Beach and Discovery Beach Resort. This acquisition and sales agreement execution is a continuation of Capital Vacations’ ongoing strategy to enhance distribution, strengthen its presence in key markets, and broaden sales and marketing initiatives.Sales Center in Cocoa BeachCapital Vacations reimagined the 6,700-square-foot sales center at the Resort at Cocoa Beach and opened in mid-January 2025. This facility will serve as a key hub for Capital Vacations’ sales activities in the area, catering to the high demand in one of Florida’s most sought-after vacation destinations. “Our expansion into Cocoa Beach shows Capital Vacation’s commitment to expanding the opportunities for our Capital Vacations Club members,” said Travis Bary, Co-President of Capital Vacations. “These resorts are highly desirable destinations with consistently high occupancy, and this acquisition strengthens our position in the Florida East Coast market. We look forward to tremendous opportunities for growth and success as our owners and guests enjoy memorable vacation experiences.”Situated along the pristine shores of Cocoa Beach, The Resort on Cocoa Beach and Discovery Beach Resort provide the ideal oceanfront getaway with stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean and Cape Canaveral. The Resort on Cocoa Beach features 124 spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom condos, while Discovery Beach Resort offers a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom accommodations, all fully equipped for a relaxing stay.Both resorts boast premium amenities, including heated outdoor pools, hot tubs, saunas, fitness centers, and on-site dining options. Guests can also enjoy game rooms, tennis, and basketball courts. With direct beach access, visitors can bask in the sun, ride the waves, or watch thrilling rocket launches from nearby Cape Canaveral.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

