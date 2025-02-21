Capital Vacations Acquires Commercial Space, Management Agreement, and Units at Camelot By The Sea

Camelot By The Sea

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, SC, UNITED STATES, February 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Capital Vacations is excited to announce the purchase of strategic assets at Camelot By The Sea, a premier 19-story resort ocean front property located in the heart of Myrtle Beach, SC. Capital Vacations will act as the Management Agent for the Association and the onsite Rental Manager, offering current condo owners valuable rental services, including revenue generation, hospitality management, and condo maintenance. Further, these prime accommodations will be accessible to Capital Vacations Club Owners, Marketing Guests, and Rental Guests.“With Capital Vacations, your property will be showcased across a diverse range of proprietary rental channels to maximize income potential,” said Matt Eisenberger, Senior Vice President, Yield & Rental Management. “We ensure optimal exposure to a wider audience of travelers through the combination of our innovative technology platforms, direct booking website at www.vacationescapes.com , and tailored vacation products which are all designed to enhance the rental experience for both owners and guests.”Camelot By The Sea, with its 231 oceanfront condos ranging from studios to three-bedroom units, remains one of the most desirable vacation destinations in Myrtle Beach. Capital Vacations’ strategic investment in the property underscores its commitment to delivering memorable vacation experiences and strengthening partnerships with condo owners, its Capital Vacation Club members and the Association.###About Capital VacationsCapital Vacations is reimagining the travel experience by connecting Independent Resorts with travelers through our technology platform and vacation products. We partner with over 200 Independent Resorts across the U.S. and Caribbean, deploying strategic value-add tools that allow Independent Resorts to increase revenues across multiple channels. In addition, we service over 1,000,000 travelers a year with a hyper-focus on the owner and guest experience and the creation of long-term relationships. Visit CapitalVacations.com. Travel. Gather. Smile. Repeat.

