Series of Ominous Incidents Force Scrutiny of a Troubled Past Left Behind in New Suspense Thriller

You Will Know Me By My Deeds will be available January 6, 2025 Mike Cobb is the author of You Will Know Me By My Deeds

Compelling Historical Fiction Sequel to The Devil You Knew Uncovers Unfathomable Truths on Path to Justice and Healing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Mike Cobb’s You Will Know Me by My Deeds is a heartpounding journey of suspense and intrigue that navigates an engrossing chain of sinister events on the quest for truth, before it’s too late.You Will Know Me by My Deeds is the sequel to Cobb’s The Devil You Knew, beginning where the suspense thriller left off.It’s 1981, and Cynthia Tarwater is convinced she is being followed, despite thinking her traumatic past as a kidnapping victim in 1963 was behind her. After all, the falsely accused suspect of that crime has been exonerated, thanks to her newspaper reporter husband Billy and his cop friend, and the real perpetrator is dead.In a race against an unknown enemy, Billy Tarwater must confront his darkest fears. Cobb brilliantly weaves the historical with the fictional, setting the story in real-world Atlanta between 1979-82 among the anxiety-ridden midst of the Atlanta Child Murders and trial.By fusing facts and theories surrounding the murders with a creative license teeming with mystery and suspense, Cobb leads the reader to question if justice was ultimately served by positing that alternative, sinister perpetrators may have been behind the crimes.On writing historical fiction, Cobb states: “I love history and research almost as much as I love writing. Having spent much of my career as a scientist, I get the research part honestly. And […] my focus on crime came about as the result of the cold-case execution-style murder of a friend when I was seventeen. I’mworking on that story.”Steeped in suspense, controversy and unexpected revelation culminating in a surprising connection to both the past and the Atlanta murders, You Will Know Me by My Deeds is essential reading for any historical fiction or fictionalized true crime buff. You Will Know Me By My Deeds will be availble on January 6, 2025.“Mike Cobb’s You Will Know Me by My Deeds is a taut, propulsive tale set against the harrowingbackdrop of the 1980’s Atlanta Child Murders. Entertainingly addictive and menacing.”~ Robert Gwaltney, award-winning author of The Cicada Tree and Georgia Author of the Year"I couldn’t put this book down and had to finish it in one sitting! Once again Mike Cobb has crafted aplausible story with strong characters, a sense of place, and rich historical detail regarding a tragicchapter of my beloved Atlanta’s history – the missing and murdered children from 1979 to 1981."~ Lisa Land Cooper, Author and HistorianFor more information visit www.MikeCobbWriter.com About the Author: MIKE COBB is a writer, a native Atlantan, and a student of history. His body of literary work includes both fiction and nonfiction, shortform and long-form, as well as articles and blogs. While he is comfortable playing across a broad range of genres and topics, much of his focus is on historical fiction, Southern literary fiction, crime fiction, and true crime. Rigorous research is foundational to his writing. He gets that honestly, having spent much of his professional career as a scientist. Mike splits his time between Atlanta and Blue Ridge, Georgia.ISBN-13: 978-1-962984-72-0 print editionISBN-13: 978-1-962984-73-7 ebook edition

