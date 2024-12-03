Social Media Reimagined: World Community Network Tackles Toxicity with Positivity

World Community Network Logo

World Community Network redefines social media with positivity and purpose, offering a healthy alternative to toxic platforms like X.

Social media should inspire and unite, not divide. At WCN, we're proving that a global community built on positivity can thrive and transform the world.” — Brent N. Hunter

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Social Media Reimagined: World Community Network Tackles Toxicity with PositivityAn Inspiring Alternative to Platforms Like X (Formerly Twitter)The social media landscape is undergoing a seismic shift. Major outlets like The New York Times, AP, Financial Times, and Vox report millions abandoning X (formerly Twitter) due to its toxic environment, misinformation and eroding user control. As the demand for healthier, community-driven platforms grows, the World Community Network (WCN) stands out as a timely and vital alternative.Founded by visionary entrepreneur Brent N. Hunter, WCN is not just another platform — it’s a movement to create a global community grounded in shared values, positivity, and purpose.With over three decades of experience in social media, Hunter previously demonstrated the viability of online communities with The Park, the world’s first intentionally global social network launched 30 years ago in 1994. Now, with a team of 80 professionals spanning six continents — including Emmy Award winners and industry leaders — WCN is poised to redefine social media.“Social media has the power to shape our perceptions and possibilities,” says Brent N. Hunter. “Decades ago, I realized that communities built on common ground can thrive in cyberspace. Today, the World Community Network is fulfilling that vision — offering a safe space where people unite around positivity, shared aspirations, and a shared vision for the future.”Currently in beta testing, WCN invites early adopters to help shape this groundbreaking platform and experience its uplifting, community-driven environment firsthand. This is a unique opportunity for people of all ages to help create a brighter, healthier social media experience.To recognize and encourage meaningful participation, WCN members earn points for their activities on the platform, including providing helpful feedback. These points are the basis of how WCN objectively rewards members for their participation, with plans to eventually convert points into their own digital currency.This innovative approach rewards engagement and underscores WCN's commitment to building a community where everyone benefits.WCN's mission goes beyond connecting people; it’s about inspiring them. By producing uplifting content that highlights the miracles and wonders happening daily, WCN counters the relentless negativity of traditional media and social media sites.By shifting focus to celebrating the extraordinary potential of humanity, WCN aims to help people feel excited about the future rather than fearful of it.As the world moves away from platforms that divide and dishearten, WCN offers a refreshing and healthy alternative — a timely reminder that, in an infinite universe, optimism is not just a choice; it’s a responsibility.The public is invited to join the global transformation and WCN’s beta test at https://WorldCommunityNetwork.org Media Contact:Dea Shandera-HunterDea@Shandera-Hunter.com310-699-7880

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.