Would-Be Lovers Explore Ancient Prophecy Predicting Three Miraculous Paintings with the Power to Heal Humanity

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- In The Angel Scroll, author Penelope Holt transports readers on a thrilling hunt for three miraculous paintings that are destined to usher in spiritual enlightenment. The author combines romance and mystery with the race to find sacred artifacts in a story that explores ancient truths, the modern world, and the spiritual space between.Haunted by enigmatic dreams, middle-of-the-road artist and recently widowed Claire Lucas creates a mesmerizing painting of a dying woman in India that creates a sensation when it's hung in a Manhattan art gallery. When she meets widowed antiquarian, Richard Markson, Claire discovers that her remarkable painting is prophesied by the Angel Scroll, an ancient Dead Sea parchment dating back to the time of Christ and is one third of an extraordinary triptych that will generate spiritual enlightenment for the New Age. Richard and Claire’s quest to recover the stolen scroll and assemble all three paintings ushers in Claire’s spiritual transformation and sparks romance between them.As the couple tour America, Europe, and the Holy Land, their attraction grows but is overshadowed by painful secrets from the past that threaten the promise of love and a life together. Driven on their spiritual mission by inexplicable, unseen forces they encounter human evil that extracts a cruel price, as Claire gradually uncovers a devastating secret: the Scroll's prophecy foretells healing for others but may predict her death. The race is on to gift the world with a new visual gospel and save Claire from a fate that was written millennia ago.The Angel Scroll challenges readers to expand their view of reality to incorporate psychic phenomena and metaphysical claims. The author weaves fascinating accounts of the world’s most sacred sites and ancient traditions into a modern-day epic full of revelations and transformational characters, including a Benedictine monk, a Buddhist, and a professor of ancient Goddess worship. Together, they invite Claire to challenge old beliefs and open herself up to the miraculous.See the book trailer and learn more at PenelopeHolt.comAbout Penelope Holt: Penelope Holt was born and educated in England and now lives in New York. She is a novelist, playwright, business writer, and marketing executive, whose work has been performed at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, York Arts Center, and New York’s American Folk Theater. In addition to writing fiction, The Angel Scroll, and The Apple, based on the controversial Herman Rosenblat Holocaust romance, Holt is a prolific writer, editor, and co-author of non-fiction, including Singing God’s Work, the story of the Harlem Gospel Choir, Emotional Intelligence at Work, and many other works. She is married with two children.Publisher: Roundfire BooksISBN-10: 180341569XISBN-13: 978-1803415697

