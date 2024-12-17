NEXCOM’s NDiS B362 Improves Retail Operations and Customer Experiences with Automation

AI Technology Drives Digital Transformation in Retail by Optimizing Repetitive Tasks, Delivering Real-time Data Analytics, and Reducing Energy Consumption

AI has been a driving force in digital transformation by providing businesses with the technology to automate repetitive tasks, reduce energy consumption and labor costs, and expedite growth” — Peter Yang, President

FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of intelligent retail solutions, announced today the launch of its newest Visual Edge computer, the NDiS B362 , in collaboration with Intel. The NDiS B362 offers smart retail, automation, and other computing workload-heavy industries the flexibility to develop edge artificial intelligence (AI) applications for indoor and semi-outdoor environments.“AI has been a driving force in digital transformation by providing businesses with the technology to automate repetitive tasks, reduce energy consumption and labor costs, and expedite growth,” said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “From collecting and analyzing data on customer preferences and habits to reducing operational inefficiencies – AI is helping businesses improve performance and increase revenue.”The NDiS B362 integrates Intel’s first-generation NPU, the Core Ultra U Processor Series, to provide optimization of workloads across CPU, GPU, and NPU – and achieve up to 32 TOPS of AI computing power. NEXCOM’s new Visual Edge computer improves workload optimization, especially with recurring tasks, while reducing power consumption and delivering consistent performance.It offers multi-connectivity options, designed to link multiple devices and sensors in the field for the collection and analysis of data in real-time. With a high-density, multi-tile Foveros architecture, the NDiS B362 delivers lower latency and doubles performance per watt over its predecessor – allowing for inferencing at the edge and delivering the information decision-makers need to respond quickly.“Intel’s newest technology helps businesses integrate AI to optimize the most mundane and simple tasks, helping reduce inefficiencies and enhance outputs,” said Yang. “The NDiS B362 performs brilliantly in use cases such as self-service laundromats, recycling machines, and self-service ordering kiosks. With the power of Visual Edge computing, machine learning, and real-time data analytics – all businesses can integrate predictive AI, automation, and more to help reach their business goals.”To support multiple use cases, the NDiS B362 provides multi-connectivity to other sensors and devices. It is equipped with various I/O interfaces to receive and deliver data for processing and inferencing.For example, a USB 3.2 port can connect to AI-powered cameras, allowing the Visual Edge computer to receive images and employ machine learning, improving understanding and response to future events. The RS232/422/485 ports also provide connection to legacy devices, such as sensors, to support automation requirements, including performance object recognition and behavior prediction.“With Intel’s OpenVINO, developers now have the tools to optimize and deploy AI inference at the edge, which is particularly valuable for specific use cases that require quick analysis and action, such as predictive maintenance, autonomous vehicles, and smart city initiatives,” said Yang. “The NDiS B362 focuses on AI inference at the edge, rather than the cloud, to enable real-time decision-making and accelerate action.”Edge AI is also expanding in retail, where businesses can now analyze consumer behaviors and improve customer experiences – for example, by tailoring on-site promotions in real time. By leveraging edge AI’s low latency, retail machines tasked with repetitive tasks (i.e., self-serve beverage stations or parking systems), can communicate issues directly to virtual support engineers and collect and analyze performance data to improve operations and optimize service schedules and other important requirements.To learn more, please visit the NEXCOM Website Features:● IntelCore™ Ultra U Processor Series● Support IntelAMT technology● 2 x DDR5 SO-DIMM, up to 96GB● 2 x HDMI 2.0 output, up to 4096x2160@60Hz● 2 x IntelLAN port● 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1x1, and 3 x USB 2.0● TPM 2.0 on board for security● 1 x M.2 Key B 3052/2242 for optional 5G/LTE module● 1 x M.2 Key E 2230 for optional Wi-Fi module● 1 x M.2 Key M 2280 for optional SSD● Support +12V DC power inputAbout NEXCOMFounded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

