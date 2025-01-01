Tru Mission K9s Partners with Handicap Help's Wheel World Consulting to Address Travel Accessibility for Service Dogs

Don White of Tru Mission K9s stands with Sir Oak Legends, a trained Rottweiler, and Sgt. Jordan Teegardin, both team members of Handicap Help, LLC’s Wheel World Consulting, showcasing their dedication to accessibility and support for medically necessary Tru Mission K9s showcases advanced training techniques, helping rescue dogs build trust and confidence in various settings. Don White of Tru Mission K9s poses with Sgt. Jordan Teegardin, the owner of Handicap Help, LLC’s and a core team member of the Wheel World Consulting, exemplifying their mission to empower handlers and their medically necessary canine companions.

LORIS, SC, UNITED STATES, January 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tru Mission K9s is thrilled to unveil a pioneering collaboration with Handicap Help, LLC's Wheel World Consulting . This innovative partnership is dedicated to enhancing global travel accessibility for handlers and their medically necessary canine companions. By offering unique, affordable subscription-based support with international representation, this collaboration positions Tru Mission K9s as a trailblazer in advocating for service and protection dog teams.Addressing Travel AccessibilityTraveling with a working dog presents unique challenges, from navigating airport procedures to ensuring compliance with international regulations. Tru Mission K9s and Wheel World Consulting tackle these issues head-on through this collaboration, providing tailored solutions for handlers and their assistance dogs."Travel should be empowering, not intimidating, for handlers and their canine companions," says Don White, founder of Tru Mission K9s. "This partnership allows us to provide unparalleled advocacy and support for working dog teams worldwide, ensuring they have the resources they need to travel with confidence."Key offerings of this initiative include:Global Advocacy for Working Dog Teams: Tru Mission K9s is at the forefront of providing expert guidance and representation to ensure assistance dogs are treated with respect and understanding across borders. This global reach underscores the significant impact of our advocacy efforts.Customized Training for Travel: Preparing medically necessary canine companions for airport environments, customs screenings, and various modes of transportation.Affordable Subscription-Based Support: Tru Mission K9s is committed to making our services accessible to all handlers. With our affordable subscription model, handlers can gain access to global resources, consulting, and representation, ensuring they have the support they need to travel with confidence.International Collaboration with Wheel World ConsultingThis partnership with Handicap Help, LLC's Wheel World Consulting, broadens the impact of Tru Mission K9s' mission, combining expertise in accessibility advocacy with a commitment to improving the lives of assistance dog teams. Together, they aim to remove barriers for handlers and create a more inclusive travel experience.A Global Advocate with a Prestigious Certificate Program In addition to its consulting services, Tru Mission K9s together with Wheel World Consulting is launching an esteemed Certificate Program. This program is designed to set a global standard for excellence, equipping participants with the knowledge and skills needed to advocate for accessibility and support assistance dog teams worldwide.Don White emphasized the importance of this program, stating:"Our mission is to empower handlers and trainers with the tools to advocate for service and protection dogs on a global scale. This certificate program with Wheel World Consulting is a testament to our commitment to raising the standard for working dog advocacy and accessibility."Encouraging a Global MissionTru Mission K9s' partnership with Wheel World Consulting underscores the organization's dedication to transforming lives through advocacy, training, and education. With a focus on family values and innovative solutions, Tru Mission K9s continues to lead the way in improving accessibility for assistance and protection dog teams across the globe.Learn MoreTo learn more about Tru Mission K9s' international advocacy efforts, travel consulting services, or certificate program, visit Tru Mission K9s website.About Tru Mission K9sTru Mission K9s, based in Loris, South Carolina, specializes in comprehensive dog training services, including obedience training, service and protection dog training, and global advocacy. Led by Don White and his dedicated team, the organization is committed to enhancing the bond between dogs and their handlers while advocating for accessibility and responsible dog ownership worldwide.About Handicap Help, LLC's Wheel World ConsultingHandicap Help, LLC's Wheel World Consulting is a global leader in accessibility advocacy, offering expertise in creating inclusive environments and supporting individuals with disabilities and their team.

