Tru Mission K9s Tackles South Carolina’s Pet Overpopulation Crisis with Behavior Rehabilitation Programs

Don White of Tru Mission K9s provides one-on-one training to help rescue dogs build confidence and thrive in their new environments. Tru Mission K9s showcases advanced training techniques, helping rescue dogs build trust and confidence in various settings. Don White (center) with the Tru Mission K9s team, dedicated to rehabilitating rescue dogs and preparing them for forever homes.

Tru Mission K9s, has launched an innovative Behavior Rehabilitation Program to address South Carolina's pressing dog overpopulation crisis.

Rescue dogs —they need the time and space to build confidence, to learn, and to thrive, our goal is to prepare these dogs to succeed and form unbreakable bonds in their forever homes.” — – Don White, Owner of Tru Mission K9s

LORIS, SC, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Carolina’s pet shelters face a mounting overpopulation crisis, with many dogs being overlooked for adoption or returning due to behavioral challenges.Tru Mission K9s, led by experienced canine trainer Don White, is addressing this issue with a year of savings for both the shelters and adoptive families, with numerous innovative Behavior Rehabilitation Programs designed to give rescue dogs a second chance at life.This comprehensive program works directly with shelters and adopters to rehabilitate dogs, building their confidence and preparing them for success in new homes. To make this service more accessible, Tru Mission K9s is offering:A 20% discount for shelters on board and train services or training assistance, helping dogs become more adoptable. Use the hashtag #Shelters25 to take advantage of this opportunity at checkout.A 15% discount for adopters on all training services, ensuring rescued dogs can easily adjust to their forever homes. Use the hashtag #Rescue25 to claim this discount at checkout.“Our goal is simple: to give these dogs the time and space to build confidence, to learn, and to thrive,” says Don White, owner of Tru Mission K9s. “Rescue dogs need the right environment and training to succeed, and we’re committed to helping them form unbreakable bonds in their forever homes.”The program has already made a significant impact, with a decades-long history of helping dogs adjust to their permanent homes after training. By addressing common behavioral issues like anxiety, leash reactivity, and fear-based aggression, the program instills hope and ensures that rescued dogs are set up for success, giving them a brighter future.Tru Mission K9s is more than just a dog training organization—it’s a family. Don White leads the team alongside his eldest son, Josiah White, and younger sons, Jay and Joel White.Also part of the core team is trusted trainer Will Bennett. Together, they work tirelessly to transform the lives of rescue dogs and their adopters, embodying the strong family values at the heart of Tru Mission K9s.How the Program WorksTru Mission K9s collaborates closely with shelters to evaluate dogs needing rehabilitation. Each dog undergoes a personalized training plan tailored to their unique needs. This plan addresses problem behaviors and builds trust and confidence, preparing the dog for life with their future family.Adopters are not left behind— All adoptive families can take advantage of a year of savings simply by uploading their adoptive paperwork into their file and using the hashtag #Rescue25 to claim this discount at checkout.Don White emphasizes the crucial role of community involvement. “This isn’t something we can tackle alone. We need the support of adopters, shelters, and donors. Your involvement is vital to keep this program running and make a real difference in the lives of these animals. Together, we can do this.”Learn MoreTo learn more about Tru Mission K9s’ Behavior Rehabilitation Program or to claim discounts for shelters and adopters, visit the Tru Mission K9s website. Together, we can give rescue dogs the second chance they deserve.About Tru Mission K9sTru Mission K9s, located in Loris, South Carolina, specializes in comprehensive dog training services, including obedience training, working dog training, and behavioral rehabilitation. Led by Don White and his dedicated family and teams— the organization is committed to enhancing the bond between dogs and their owners while advocating for responsible pet ownership.

