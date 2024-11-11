Handicap Help Launches New Consulting Services to Improve Accessibility Standards in Luxury Resorts

Handicap Help founder Sgt. Jordan Teegardin advocates for equal access to luxury amenities in the hospitality industry, ensuring that all guests, including those with disabilities, experience true comfort and inclusivity. Sgt. Jordan Teegardin, co-founder of Handicap Help, stands as a proud advocate for accessibility and veteran support. Meet Our Team: The dedicated team behind Handicap Help’s accessibility consulting.

Handicap Help provides personalized consulting to make luxury resorts worldwide accessible, with a focus on physical disabilities and service dog accommodations

It’s time the hospitality industry caters to all guests equally... I’m often unable to access the spa, massage therapists turn me away, and most resorts overlook that I too seek these experiences.” — Sgt Teegardin

CONWAY, SC, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handicap Help , LLC, a leader in accessibility advocacy, proudly announces its new consulting services designed to redefine accessibility standards in luxury resorts worldwide. This innovative program empowers high-end resorts to elevate their accessibility offerings, ensuring that guests of all abilities, including those with service dogs, can enjoy luxury without compromise.Led by Dr. Constance Quigley , an expert in organizational leadership and accessibility advocacy, Handicap Help’s consulting team brings years of specialized experience to the hospitality sector. Their comprehensive approach covers everything from room layouts to staff training, meticulously tailored to the unique demands of luxury hospitality."Luxury should be experienced by everyone," says Dr. Quigley. "Our goal is to create spaces where people of all abilities feel valued and cared for, bridging the gap between top-tier hospitality and true inclusivity."Handicap Help’s Comprehensive Consulting ServicesHandicap Help’s consulting services offer resorts tailored guidance to make accessibility seamless and inviting. Key focus areas include:Accessible Room DesignHandicap Help provides guidance on room layouts designed to deliver a luxury experience for guests with mobility, auditory, and visual impairments. Drawing from lived experience, Handicap Help recommends impactful adjustments that transform ADA rooms into inclusive, welcoming retreats.Service Dog AccessibilityRecognizing the essential role of service dogs, Handicap Help’s proprietary consulting goes beyond standard accommodations, offering tailored amenities for service dogs and their handlers. From relief areas to specialized in-room solutions, each enhancement is crafted to create an elevated, seamless resort experience.Inclusive Resort NavigationHandicap Help assists resorts in creating intuitive navigation for all guests, including accessible paths, ramps, elevators, and clear signage, making movement throughout the property easy and enjoyable for everyone.Adapted Amenities and ActivitiesFrom spas and pools to entertainment and dining areas, Handicap Help provides guidance on adapting amenities to foster inclusivity and enhance the luxury experience for all.Staff Training and Guest InteractionProper training is essential for exceptional service to guests with disabilities. Handicap Help’s sensitivity training program equips staff to confidently interact with guests of diverse needs, including best practices for serving those with service dogs.Championing True Inclusion in Luxury HospitalityHandicap Help’s founder, Sgt. Jordan Teegardin, a service-disabled veteran, knows firsthand the challenges of finding accessible accommodations. “In every suite I’ve rented since my injury, I incur extra expenses just to make accommodations accessible—I’ve never experienced a resort that truly considers me,” explains Teegardin. “It’s time the hospitality industry serves all guests equally. For instance, I’m often unable to access the spa, massage therapists turn me away, and most resorts overlook that I too seek these experiences. Our consulting team is uniquely positioned to help resorts create spaces that provide true comfort, dignity, and accessibility for differently abled travelers. This isn’t just an improvement—it’s a necessity.”Meeting the Growing Demand for Accessible TourismWith global tourism on the rise, accessible accommodations have become essential. An increasing number of travelers with disabilities, as well as their companions, are seeking inclusive options. Accessible tourism is not just a trend; it’s an essential evolution in hospitality. Handicap Help’s consulting services offer luxury resorts the chance to meet this demand, setting themselves apart by embracing inclusivity and accessibility.Why Handicap Help is Uniquely QualifiedFounded with a mission to empower individuals with disabilities, Handicap Help has grown into a respected leader in accessibility advocacy. With a history of community initiatives, outreach efforts, and practical solutions, the organization combines industry expertise with a genuine commitment to inclusivity. By partnering with Handicap Help, resorts don’t just meet standards—they elevate their offerings, creating an inclusive experience that reflects the best of luxury hospitality.About Handicap Help, LLCFounded by Sgt. Jordan Teegardin, Handicap Help, LLC has become a trusted name in disability support and accessibility advocacy. Known for its innovative approach to accessibility, Handicap Help has impacted countless lives through its consulting, community initiatives, and outreach efforts. With a mission to empower individuals with disabilities to navigate life and travel with dignity, Handicap Help also fosters a vibrant online community of over 20,000 members in its growing Facebook group . Through this network, the organization continues to expand its impact, connecting and uplifting individuals with shared experiences and challenges. Handicap Help is dedicated to making a lasting difference in accessible travel and beyond.

