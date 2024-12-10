American Acne and Rosacea Society Announces Research Grant Award Recipients+

The 2024 AARS Clinical Research Scholar Grant has been provided to Jean McGee, MD, PhD, of the Department of Dermatology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston. AARS Clinical Research Grants are being provided to Albert Young, MD, of Henry Ford Health

Researchers will investigate the gut microbiome in acne & possible contributors to hidradenitis suppurativa pathogenesis, as well as biomarkers of the disease.

The American Acne and Rosacea Society (AARS) is pleased to announce that the 2024 AARS Clinical Research Scholar Grant has been provided to Jean McGee, MD, PhD, of the Department of Dermatology at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.

AARS Clinical Research Grants are being provided to Albert Young, MD, of Henry Ford Health Department of Dermatology, and Nina Rossa Haddad, MD, of Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, Department of Dermatology.

The AARS Clinical Research Scholar Grant will fund Dr. McGee’s research into the effects of doxycycline on the gut microbiome of acne patients and the potential for environmental factors to modify these changes. She and her team will use various analytical techniques to compare the gut microbiome of acne patients who are undergoing doxycycline to that of those taking isotretinoin (non-antibiotic control).

Dr. McGee says that she hopes the team’s findings will allow clinicians to, “take the first step towards optimizing antibiotic stewardship in dermatology that can effectively reduce the risk of antibiotic resistance and mitigate antibiotic-induced, metabolic and immunologic consequences in our patients.”

With funding from the Annual AARS Clinical Research Grant, Dr. Young and colleagues seek to identify biomarkers that may predict treatment response to adalimumab among individuals with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). Their prospective cohort study will enroll 30 patients starting adalimumab for HS and analyze their blood immune profiles at baseline and after 12 weeks of treatment with the goal of identifying immune biomarkers associated with clinical outcomes.

Dr. Haddad and her team will explore the potential relationship between endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) like phenols and phthalates—found in ultra-processed foods as well as in plastics and food containers used for processed foods storage—and HS. An AARS Clinical Research Grant will support their efforts to collect sweat and skin biopsies from HS patients and healthy controls to compare EDCs levels between the two groups.

“Proving that EDCs are causing HS and determining the exact pathway will allow for further understanding of the underlying mechanisms of HS and particularly shed light on the role of diet and the environment in its development,” Dr. Haddad says. “Understanding this aspect may pave the way for novel treatment strategies.”

The AARS Clinical Research Scholar Grant and AARS Clinical Research Grants are conferred on an annual basis to support promising research aimed at improving the care of patients with acne, rosacea, and hidradenitis suppurativa. Noted dermatology researcher Guy Webster, MD is chair of the Grant Committee. Awards are conferred based on a rigorous application and review process, in which the grant committee assesses the feasibility of the study, its potential to expand understanding of acne, rosacea, hidradenitis suppurativa, and related diseases, and the likely practical impact of research findings.

Updates on the awardees’ research will be available from the AARS. Information on past awards can be found at acneandrosacea.org.

