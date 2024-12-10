Workforce Development Council Releases 2024 Recommendations to Strengthen North Dakota’s Workforce

The Workforce Development Council (WDC) has released its 2024 recommendations to address workforce challenges and position North Dakota for economic growth in the 2025-2027 biennium. These proposals focus on expanding career exploration, closing skill gaps, reducing employment barriers, reforming licensure processes, and attracting and retaining workers to meet the state’s evolving needs.

"North Dakota's economic future depends on our ability to address workforce challenges with innovative, forward-thinking solutions," said Gov. Doug Burgum. "These recommendations demonstrate the Workforce Development Council's commitment to ensuring every North Dakotan has the opportunity to thrive while supporting our businesses in meeting their needs."

Among the key recommendations are:

Expanding the Technical Skills Training Grant to support student on-the-job training aligned with in-demand jobs.

to support student on-the-job training aligned with in-demand jobs. Launching a comprehensive apprenticeship package that includes scholarships, pre-apprenticeship programs, and marketing efforts to promote these pathways.

that includes scholarships, pre-apprenticeship programs, and marketing efforts to promote these pathways. Piloting relocation and support programs for legal immigrants , with funding for transportation, housing, and job placement.

, with funding for transportation, housing, and job placement. Developing grants for digital skills and AI adoption to enhance productivity for small businesses and nonprofits.

to enhance productivity for small businesses and nonprofits. Creating a clearinghouse for occupational licensing concerns to improve processes for professionals and employers.

"The Workforce Development Council's dedication to ensuring North Dakota's workforce is prepared for the future is invaluable,” said Commerce Workforce Director Katie Ralston Howe. “Their forward-thinking recommendations will help us attract and retain talent, drive economic growth, and strengthen our communities."

For more information on these recommendations and the Workforce Development Council’s ongoing initiatives, visit https://ndgov.link/WDC.