MDC seek public input on regulation changes for walleye and sauger

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is seeking public comments through Jan. 31, 2025, on a proposed regulation change for walleye and sauger fishing. The change would allow anglers statewide to take and possess these species during spring spawning months before sunrise and after sundown.

MDC’s Walleye Working Group recommends the following portion of walleye and sauger regulation be REMOVED from the Wildlife Code of Missouri:

Rule 3 CSR 10-6.540 Walleye and Sauger (3) Seasons: Throughout the year -- except that from February 20 through April 14 -- walleye and sauger may be taken and possessed only between one-half (1/2) hour before sunrise to one-half (1/2) hour after sunset in the Swan Creek Arm of Bull Shoals Lake above Highway 160 and in the unimpounded portions of all streams except the Mississippi, and Missouri rivers. Walleye and sauger may not be possessed on waters or banks thereof during closed seasons or closed hours.

MDC and other research show there is no clear biological justification for the nighttime closure portion of this regulation. Allowing the harvest during spring spawning (February-April) may have an impact on overall population numbers, but most walleye in Missouri reservoirs are stocked by MDC. In addition, MDC notes that Missouri anglers have inquired about and requested that the regulation be removed.

According to MDC, concerns with this regulation change includes the possible overharvest of walleye during spring spawning, which could lead to decreased populations in rivers and reservoirs. MDC adds that walleye numbers in reservoirs are supported through regular stockings.

“This proposed regulation change will increase angling opportunities, simplify regulations, and help prevent unintended Wildlife Code violations,” said MDC Scientist and Walleye Working Group Chair Robert Weber. “The change could result in increased walleye harvest; however, we believe the increase will be minimal.”

Weber added that MDC biologists will look for changes in harvest rates by monitoring the fish populations through standard methods such as tagging and net-and-release. If harvest numbers become excessive, MDC staff can consider increasing stocking rates.

MDC encourages public comments on the proposed regulations changes for walleye and sauger through Jan.31, 2025, online at mdc.mo.gov/walleye-sauger-reg-changes.

Learn more about these game fish from MDC online at mdc.mo.gov/fishing/species/walleye-sauger.