Warriors Heart announces 10 Holiday Sobriety Reminders for Military, Veterans and First Responders

With many warriors struggling with addiction, Warriors Heart residential treatment center announces 10 Holiday Sobriety Reminders for military, veterans and first responders. Since retiring after 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, Warriors Heart President/Founder Tom Spooner has dedicated his life to helping his Brothers and Sisters heal from addiction, PTSD, and co-occurring issues, especially over the holidays. Warriors Heart is a private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for warriors (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with addiction, PTSD, and co-occurring issues - on 500+ acre ranches in Texas and Virginia. 3 Warriors Heart Founders (L to R: Josh Lannon, Lisa Lannon Tom Spooner) share 10 Holiday Sobriety Reminders for Military, Veterans and First Responders to help warriors and loved ones. Warriors Heart President/Founder and U.S. Army Master Sgt Veteran Tom Spoone asks the public to join in his mission to heal our protectors and encourages the community to express sincere appreciation to warriors, especially over the holidays.

With 13+ million warriors struggling with addiction in the United States, Warriors Heart residential treatment center announces 10 Holiday Sobriety Reminders.

During the holidays with extra pressure to drink or use, Warriors Heart encourages those in long-term sobriety to resist temptation and everyone else to respect those who do not want to drink.” — Lisa Lannon, Warriors Heart Founder and Former Law Enforcement Officer

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- To help the over 13 million+ American military, veterans and first responders struggling with drug and alcohol addiction Warriors Heart residential treatment program announces 10 Holiday Sobriety Reminders for how to stay sober with the extra pressure to drink at events.With an average of 22 veteran suicides per day in the U.S. and 1 Law Enforcement Officer/First Responder every 17 hours, these reminders are for both warriors and the public to support those in sobriety.The holiday season can be especially challenging for protectors, who often work long shifts, and can feel alone. These added pressures can lead to excessive drinking and suicidal thoughts, especially if they are having a hard time coping with trauma or other events.Many veterans, after separation from the military, become law enforcement officers and firefighters. These jobs bring similar challenges by working in high-intensity environments “on the frontline” for the greater good in order to keep us all safe.During a time when the pressure to drink or use is at a peak, the Warriors Heart team encourages those in long-term sobriety to resist temptation and everyone else to respect those who do not want to drink:10 Holiday Sobriety Reminders for Military, Veterans and First Responders1. Plan ahead before a social or holiday themed event (have a sober plan).2. Avoid high-risk scenarios where people pressure you to drink.3. Bookend events with support meetings.4. Rehearse what you’ll say when offered a drink.5. Find ways to serve others and give back.6. Don’t neglect self-care during the holidays.7. Stay connected with supportive people.8. Keep thoughts in perspective to focus on the big picture.9. Join a Warriors Anonymous meeting ( https://www.warriorsheart.com/warriors-anonymous/ ).10. Call Your Sponsor or a supportive family member when the negative thoughts happen.To support protectors who may be struggling with addiction, Warriors Heart adds that a sincere thank you can go a long way. After 21 years of service in the U.S. Army, Former Special Forces and Warriors Heart President/Founder Tom Spooner also struggled with chemical dependency, PTS and MTBI.Spooner is grateful to be in long-term recovery and be surrounded by a loving family and support network of peers. Since retiring from the service, Spooner has dedicated his life to helping his Brothers and Sisters heal from addiction, PTSD, mild TBI and co-occurring issues, and especially over the holidays.Spooner asks the public to join in his mission to heal our protectors and encourages the community to express sincere appreciation to warriors, especially over the holidays. Spooner expands; “While many intend to show gratitude to a veteran or first responder by saying, ‘Thank you for your service,’ this statement is not always received well.” Instead, a sincere and humble thank you is more appreciated. For example, say something with more meaning such as ‘Thank you for all you have done for me and my family’. So your words are more personal.Former Law Enforcement Officer and Warriors Heart Co-Founder Lisa Lannon explains, “It’s often a thankless and sometimes unappreciated position, so just telling a first responder that you appreciate their work and support them can go a long way. Start a conversation by saying, ‘how are you doing today?’. If they are in line to buy a coffee or dinner, sometimes just buying that meal for them is nice” (and buying it anonymously is great when possible).And during this season of giving, Frontline Healing Foundation a 501 (c)(3) is accepting donations to help heal our protectors. This foundation supplements insurance costs and provides some scholarships at Warriors Heart to help our military, veterans and first responders get the treatment they need and deserve. https://frontlinehealingfoundation.org 24-HOUR HOTLINE:For military, veterans, first responders and loved ones struggling with addiction or PTSD, Warriors Heart’s 24-hour hotline is 866-955-4035.ABOUT WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Connecting Vets , Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

Warriors Heart and Former Law Enforcement Officer Lisa Lannon on Dr Drew Midday Live

