Warriors Heart Recognized as Top 10% SUD Treatment Facility Nationwide by Trac9 Informatics for Client Success

Warriors Heart named as a consistent Top 10% provider of mental health and substance use disorders treatment nationwide in Trac9 Informatics Case Study for client engagement and treatment success. Warriors Heart is proud to be recognized for consistently being a Top 10% SUD (Substance Use Disorder) treatment facility out of 200 facilities nationwide using these long-term recovery assessment tools by Trac9 Informatics. Warriors Heart is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) struggling with addiction, PTSD, mild TBI, and co-occurring issues Warriors Heart clinicians regularly use Trac9 to monitor a client’s progress thru 9 factors associated with sustained, long-term recovery, which include: “depression, anxiety, stress, cravings, spirituality, commitment to sobriety, optimism, and quality of life”. As part of their unique 42-day in-patient program, Warriors Heart uses Trac9 as a clinical assessment tool to record an individual's progress for mental health and substance use disorders.

In the day-to-day, we work hand in hand with the warriors regarding the Trac9 process and utilize it in real time in sessions with them.” — Deni Smith, LCSW, Clinical Director, Warriors Heart Virginia

Warriors Heart is proud to announce that their private and accredited treatment program that is exclusively for warriors (military, veterans and first responders) was recognized by Trac9 Informatics for consistently being a Top 10% SUD ( Substance Use Disorder ) treatment facility out of 200 facilities nationwide using these long-term recovery assessment tools. In addition, this Trac9 Case Study acknowledged Warriors Heart for being in the top providers in multiple areas in Q4 2024 for client engagement and treatment success.Along with using new tools like Trac9, Warriors Heart’s holistic healing program works on the mind, body and spirit to heal our warriors who are struggling with drug and alcohol addiction, PTSD, depression, anxiety, trauma and co-occurring issues at two 500+ acre ranch locations in Texas and Virginia that feel like the opposite of a hospital.As part of their unique 42-day in-patient program, Warriors Heart uses Trac9 as a clinical assessment tool to record an individual's progress for mental health and substance use disorders through evidence-based science and questioning. The clinical team proactively works with clients to track their progress during therapy sessions in key areas to help clients rebuild their relationships, careers, and lives, so warriors can leave as a “sober, confident warrior.”Warriors Heart clinicians regularly use Trac9 to monitor a client’s progress through nine individual factors associated with sustained, long-term recovery, which include: “depression, anxiety, stress, cravings, spirituality, commitment to sobriety, optimism, and quality of life”. The before and after Trac9 charts provide real-time data for Warriors Heart clients, and have shown a significant reduction in depression, anxiety, cravings, and overall stress for many.Trac9 is also a beneficial tool when assessing a warrior's individual progress through TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation) that is a non-invasive brain care technology. Trac9 can provide a standardized and data-driven approach to monitoring key factors related to recovery and relapse risk.Deni Smith, LCSW, Clinical Director, Warriors Heart Virginia, explains, “In the day-to-day, we work hand in hand with the warriors regarding the Trac9 process and utilize it in real time in sessions with them. My experience thus far with my clients is that they become eager to understand the data shifts as well. They pay attention to their outcome measures when we talk about them. They experience the insight those trends bring; it's not just something we administratively complete on the backend that's never shared with the client...it's a part of the ongoing treatment process. They are invested in their progress, so I would surmise that they see the benefits of continuing with it post discharge.”And according Trac9 Informatics best practices case study, “Warriors Heart has consistently been in the top 10% of SUD treatment facilities nationwide, and in Q424 was among the top providers across several measures:- Among the highest average percentage improvement in their clients’ Trac9 Global Recovery Score (GRS) - which is a composite of nine pathology and resilience factors shown to be most predictive of treatment success.- Among the lowest percentage of clients discharged with a high relapse risk score.- Among the lowest percentage of clients leaving AMA (Against Medical Advice) or Eloping.- Among the highest percentage of clients reporting no alcohol or drug use on monthly post-discharge follow-up surveys.”Angel L. Lugo, LFACHE, Chief Strategic Officer, Warriors Heart, adds; "We take pride in being a training academy to use tools to get and stay sober. The Trac9 tool is an integral part of the treatment program. All Client Relations staff are trained to assist Clients with access to the Trac9 assessments and all Clinicians open and review all weekly results. Clients are trained that doing Trac9 is part of their treatment and they discuss their Trac9 results in every therapy session during their 1-1 sessions with their clinicians. Trac9 is a very important tool used every day at Warriors Heart.”ABOUT: WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia, near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect

