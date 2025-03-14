Common Wisdom Author Dr. Laura Gabayan to speak at 2025 SoCal Wellness Summit on Finding Focus and Wisdom Panel March 18

Dr. Laura Gabayan will be speaking at the 2025 Annual SoCal Wellness Summit on March 18th on the Finding Focus and Wisdom Panel about the insights in her “Common Wisdom” book and study. The SoCal Wellness Summit’s Finding Focus and Wisdom Panel will be moderated by Dr. Kim Van Dusen (CEO, The Parentologist) and include Dr. Laura Gabayan (“Common Wisdom”) and Dr. Zelana Montminy (“21 Days to Resilience”). Dr. Laura Gabayan will speak about her two books: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” and “Common Wisdom Journal” at the 2025 SoCal Wellness Summit on March 18 in Los Angeles, CA. Based on her study (The Wisdom Research Project), Dr. Laura Gabayan scientifically defined wisdom as 8 intertwined life skills in her “Common Wisdom” book that can help readers increase their joy, happiness and success. Common Wisdom Author Dr. Laura Gabayan worked and lived in Pacific Palisades, California, before her home sadly burned down in the recent Palisades Fire.

To help others gain inner strength, Dr. Laura Gabayan will speak about her “Common Wisdom” study and book insights at 2025 SoCal Wellness Summit in Los Angeles.

I am honored to speak at the 2025 SoCal Wellness Summit and will be sharing insights on my ‘Common Wisdom’ study and book, and how the 8 life skills that I identified can enhance your life.” — Dr. Laura Gabayan

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- World-renowned Physician, Researcher, Scientist, and “ Common Wisdom ” Author Dr. Laura Gabayan will be speaking at the 11th Annual SoCal Wellness Summit on the Finding Focus and Wisdom Panel in Los Angeles, California, on March 18, 2025, about how the 8 life skills in her “Common Wisdom” book can help anyone find inner strength when faced with great challenges.Dr Laura Gabayan reflects, “I am honored to speak at the SoCal Wellness Summit, and will be sharing how the top 3 life skills in my ‘Common Wisdom’ study and book (Resilience, Positivity and Kindness) helped me heal emotionally after losing my home and community in the recent Palisades Fire.”The SoCal Wellness Summit will be held at the Skirball Cultural Center on Tuesday, March 18th, and will include “inspiring talks, insightful workshops, and valuable networking opportunities with mini-sessions and expert advice covering all of this year's most timely health and wellness topics.” With thousands of homes lost, businesses impacted, and communities sadly burned down by the recent Palisades Fire and Eaton Fire, this healing summit will bring together wellness experts and the community.The Finding Focus and Wisdom Panel will be moderated by Dr. Kim Van Dusen (CEO/Owner/Founder of The Parentologist) and include Dr. Laura Gabayan and Dr. Zelana Montminy (Author, “21 Days to Resilience”).In addition, Dr. Laura Gabayan will be gifting autographed copies of her “Common Wisdom Journal” (Redwood Publishing, December 2024) to everyone who attends this panel. This new journal is a personal development guide and companion book to her Number 1 Bestseller: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” to help people move forward in 2025.Through numerous self-reflection questions, the new “Common Wisdom Journal” can help readers increase their joy, happiness, success and inner peace” by practicing the 8 Common Wisdom elements that Dr. Laura Gabayan scientifically defined. These essential skills are not taught in school. And the journal can provide readers with invaluable insights on their personal strengths and areas that can be improved.The “Common Wisdom” and “Common Wisdom Journal” books are based on Dr. Laura Gabayan’s study, The Wisdom Research Project (WRP). After many medical obstacles forced her to change course in 2013, the author chose to do this project to learn more about people who view life with a wider lens. Using applied science and objectivity, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed a clear path to gaining wisdom that is easy-to-understand.For this new study, Dr. Laura Gabayan interviewed 60 “wise” adults aged 50-79 across North America. Using her research expertise, the author scientifically defined wisdom as 8 intertwined elements, including: Resilience, Kindness, Positivity, Spirituality, Humility, Tolerance, Creativity, and Curiosity (in that order of importance).Out of the 60 interviewees, everyone had at least 2 elements, most had 5, and only one person exhibited all 8 qualities. In her recent Psychology Today column, 4 Powerful Ways to Live in Faith During Great Challenges, Dr. Laura Gabayan shares a Personal Perspective and reflections on how gratitude, faith, and flexibility bolstered her resilience after her Palisades Fire loss here:

WHERE TO BUY THE BOOKS
"Common Wisdom Journal" (Redwood Publishing, December 2024)
"Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life" (Redwood Publishing, March 2024) LAURA GABAYAN (aka “Dr. G”, Pacific Palisades /Los Angeles, CA) is a world-renowned physician, scientist, researcher, Psychology Today Contributor, and Award-Winning Author of 2 books: “Common Wisdom: 8 Scientific Elements of a Meaningful Life” (March 2024) and “Common Wisdom Journal” (December 2024). To help others, the author created The Wisdom Research Project in 2013 to study wisdom after many medical obstacles forced her to change course. Using applied science and objectivity, Dr. Laura Gabayan developed a clear path to gaining wisdom that can help you live your best life, which is summarized in her books. Internationally regarded as an expert in the field of research, she has received multiple research grants and awards for her work. Dr. Gabayan has also published dozens of academic manuscripts cited by hundreds of researchers. She is committed to excellence in everything she pursues. Dr. Gabayan is a two-time valedictorian (high school and college) who attended UCLA for all her schooling. Along with medical school, she completed three additional years of research education to become a greater expert in research. Dr. Gabayan and her work have been featured on FOX News At Night, FOX 11 Los Angeles, KTLA, Jewish Journal, The Eden Magazine, Authority Magazine, BookLife Reviews, Great Books Great Minds, ShoutOut LA, Palisadian-Post and many top podcasts. https://lauragabayan.com

Dr. Laura Gabayan discusses using Common Wisdom Skills to Cope with the Palisades Fire Fallout

