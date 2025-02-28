Warriors Heart and Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Collaborate to Support Warriors in Recovery

Warriors Heart collaborates with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program by creating a symbolic cauldron for the Opening Ceremony at 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials on at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph in March. Members of the Warriors Heart Texas and Warriors Heart Virginia teams handcrafted the torches and cauldron for the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 DoD Warrior Games Trials on March 14, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas. The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring sports adapted to the individual capabilities of the wounded warrior athletes from the Marine Corps and Air Force as well as international competitors. Warriors Heart built the symbolic cauldron for the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials’ Opening Ceremony in their Wood and Metal Shops, which are electives during their 42-day on-site residential treatment program that is exclusively for warriors. The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is a Congressionally mandated & federally funded initiative under Dept of the Air Force, dedicated to providing comprehensive, non-medical support for seriously wounded, ill & injured Total Force service members.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To support the warriors in recovery, Warriors Heart announces a collaboration with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) for the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials in San Antonio, Texas, in March. For this adaptive sports event, Warriors Heart’s team designed and built a symbolic cauldron and torches for lighting at the Opening Ceremony. There will be two opportunities to view this handmade cauldron: a pre-event unveiling at Warriors Heart on March 6 and the Opening Ceremony for the Air Force & Marine Corps Trials event on March 14, 2025 at Joint Base San Antonio Randolph.Justin Jordan, MSgt (Ret) USAF, AFW2 Alumni, and Special Operations Director at Warriors Heart, emphasizes; “We’re beyond excited to have the opportunity to collaborate with the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program. It was such an honor for our team to handcraft the cauldron for the Opening Ceremony of the 2025 DoD Warrior Games Trials. It was made with intention to resemble the USAF Memorial and created with painstaking detail to honor the men and women of the USAF and USMC who have sacrificed so much for our freedom. It’s a privilege to support and uplift these warriors in long-term recovery.”Air Force Wounded Warrior Program Support Branch Chief Marsha Hoskins said, “The team at Warriors Heart did an amazing job in taking a simple idea, and turning it into a work of art that will serve our wounded warriors for years to come.”Warriors Heart will host a cauldron unveiling on Thursday, March 6th at the Warriors Heart facility with special guest, Col Tre’ Irick, AFW2 Director. The cauldron represents the joint mission, vision, values and support of these two organizations for “warriors healing warriors”.This cauldron and was made in the Warriors Heart Wood and Metal Shop by warriors. After this unveiling, Col Tre’ Irick will tour the 500+ acre ranch in Bandera, Texas, with the Warriors Heart Founders, which includes a gym, wood and metal shop, K9 program, fishing lake, hiking trails, art studio, chow hall, pool and more.Warriors Heart’s Wood and Metal Shops are electives during their 42-day on-site residential treatment program that is exclusively for warriors (military, veterans and first responders) struggling with addiction, PTSD, mental health, trauma, mild TBI and co-occurring issues. The holistic healing curriculum is built like a training program, and helps warriors find “strength through healing.”The 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials is a Paralympic-style competitive event featuring sports adapted to the individual capabilities of the wounded warrior athletes from the Marine Corps and Air Force as well as international competitors from the Republic of Georgia and the United Kingdom.During the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials, wounded warriors will compete in 11 adaptive sports, including: Powerlifting, Cycling, Swimming, Archery, Rowing, Track, Field, Shooting, Wheelchair Basketball, Sitting Volleyball, and Wheelchair Rugby. Additionally, recovering service members and care givers will have the opportunity to participate in care events, which include a Resiliency Workshops, Empowerment 2 Employment Workshop, and a Caregiver Workshop.Each athlete is competing to earn a spot on their service team to go on and represent Team Air Force or Team Marine Corps at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games that take place later this year in Colorado Springs, Colorado.“We recognize the power of fitness in a warrior’s recovery journey, and are honored to work with the AFW2 on this sporting competition event,” explains Warriors Heart President, Founder and Former Delta Operator Tom Spooner.EVENT DETAILS: MARCH 14-20, 2025The Air Force & Marine Corps Trials (AFMCT), hosted by the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program, will take place in San Antonio, Texas on March 14 - 20, 2025. https://www.woundedwarrior.af.mil/Events/Air-Force-Trials/ ABOUT: Air Force Wounded Warrior Program (AFW2) Program is a Congressionally mandated and federally funded initiative under the Department of the Air Force, dedicated to providing comprehensive, non-medical support for seriously wounded, ill, and injured Total Force service members. AFW2 ensures these Airmen and Guardians receive the care, advocacy, and resources needed to navigate their recovery, rehabilitation, and reintegration, whether they return to duty or transition to veteran status. Through personalized care management, employment and transition assistance, adaptive sports, mentorship, and caregiver support, AFW2 fosters resilience and empowers recovering service members to achieve their personal and professional goals. Since its inception, AFW2 has supported more than 20,000 veterans, reinforcing the Air Force's commitment to its people. For more information, visit www.woundedwarrior.af.mil or call (800) 581-9437.ABOUT: WARRIORS HEART (Bandera, Texas near San Antonio and Milford, Virginia, near Richmond and Washington D.C.) is the first and only private and accredited treatment program in the U.S. exclusively for “warriors” (active duty military, veterans, first responders and EMTs/paramedics) faced with the self-medicating struggles of alcohol addiction, prescription and drug addiction, PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder), mild TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) and other co-occurring issues in a private, 100-bed facility on a 543-acre ranch in Bandera, Texas and 60-bed facility in Milford, Virginia. Along with a minimum 42-day peer-to-peer residential treatment program, Warriors Heart offers a full continuum of care with the option of Detox, Residential Treatment (inpatient), Day Treatment, Outpatient (IOP), Sober Living, TMS (brain treatment) and Aftercare. Warrior Heart is accredited by the Joint Commission, and is a member of the NAATP (National Association of Addiction Treatment Providers). As a “Preferred In-Network Community Care Provider”, Warriors Heart accepts TRICARE and most insurance. Warriors Heart’s work has been featured on the TODAY Show, CBS Health Watch, A&E Intervention, National Defense Radio Show, NPR, Shawn Ryan Show, Dr. Drew Midday Live, and in FOXNews.com, TIME, Forbes, Addiction Pro magazine, Stars and Stripes, Task & Purpose, Military Families Magazine and many more. There is a 24-hour Warriors Heart hotline (866-955-4035) answered by warriors. For more information, visit https://warriorsheart.com/connect MEDIA CONTACTSWarriors Heart: Liz Kelly: 310-987-7207AFW2: Shawn Sprayberry: 210-565-2117

