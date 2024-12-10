Minister’s, parliamentary secretary’s statement on International Human Rights Day

CANADA, December 10 - Niki Sharma, Attorney General, and Jessie Sunner, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, have issued the following joint statement on International Human Rights Day:

“Today, we celebrate International Human Rights Day and reflect on the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which remains as much a cornerstone of justice, equality and dignity for all as when it was first proclaimed 76 years ago.

“This year’s theme is Our Rights, Our Future, Right Now. It reminds us of the importance of not only defending human rights as an ideal, but of protecting and advancing these rights daily as well. We must all be united in preventing harm and protecting those most vulnerable, while striving to preserve equality for future generations.

“Here in British Columbia, we are committed to these principles. We have re-established the BC Human Rights Commission, passed the Anti-Racism Act and launched the Racist Incident Helpline. Through the Province’s Declaration Act Action Plan, we are also working to end Indigenous-specific racism and discrimination in health care, schools, workplaces and everyday life.

“We know there is more to do and we are working every day to help ensure people in this province feel respected and safe and have equal access to opportunities.

“As we celebrate the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, let us remember the role we can each play in fostering peace, stability and fairness in B.C. I invite all British Columbians to renew their commitment to upholding these principles, not only today but every day, and to take meaningful action toward building a brighter and more just province for all.”