Symphonic Distribution Signs South Korean Label EchoesInDream to Global Distribution Deal

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Symphonic Distribution , a leading music technology and services company for independent labels, managers, and artists, has signed EchoesInDream (EID), a South Korean label celebrated for its genre-bending artists, to a global distribution deal that will bring the label’s music beyond Korea’s borders to an international audience.The deal includes the global distribution of releases from EID, including an upcoming high-profile collaboration between Filipino R&B legend Jay R and EID rising artists PAAK and AVN titled “Swimmin’,” which is slated for release on January 3, 2025. Known as the “King of R&B” in the Philippines, Jay R is a singer, songwriter, and producer averaging over 6 million monthly listens on Spotify. His June 2024 collaboration with Filipino artist Dionela on the track “sining” has surpassed 178 million streams, and his November 2024 collaboration with Filipino artist Denise Julia has surpassed 1 million streams, further cementing his influence across Asia and beyond.In addition, EID is preparing to release new music from PAAK, Korea’s only Afrobeats artist, in January 2025. With a signature style that fuses Afrobeats with Korean musical elements, PAAK is set to bring a fresh sound to the global stage. Currently, PAAK is making waves on the KBS World television show 더 딴따라 THE DDANDDARA, which premiered on November 3, 2024.“Working with EchoesInDream to take their music worldwide enables us to champion Asia’s diverse music scene on a whole new level,” said Guji Lorenzana, Asia Territory Manager at Symphonic. “Their upcoming collaboration with Jay R exemplifies our mission to create meaningful musical connections and elevate Asian talent globally.”“Joining forces with a Korean artist who shares my passion for music has always been a dream. Big love to PAAK and AVN for having me on this track, and a huge thanks to boss Guji for making the connection!” said Jay R.“As a label expanding globally from South Korea, we firmly believe that our partnership with Symphonic will lead to diverse and exciting results,” said Choi Jun Myung, CEO of EID. “Collaborating with a major artist like Jay R aligns perfectly with our mission. The chance to create a track alongside such a legend and release it through Symphonic is an incredible opportunity for us.”About EchoesInDreamEchoesInDream is a South Korean label at the forefront of Korea’s evolving music landscape, representing a unique lineup of artists spanning Hip-Hop, R&B, and Afrobeats.About SymphonicSymphonic is a leading music technology and services company, offering a proprietary content management and distribution platform, global royalty collection and split payments, and robust label services to independent labels, managers, and artists. Founded in 2006 by music producer Jorge Brea, Symphonic is 100% independent and proud to be “by artists, for artists.”Headquartered in Tampa, FL, and Nashville, TN, Symphonic also has a significant presence in Los Angeles, Miami, Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Spain, Ireland, and Africa.Symphonic’s current artists and alumni include Imogen Heap, Tokischa, Doechii, Surf Mesa, DJ Muggs of Cypress Hill, Daddy Yankee, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, El Alfa, Juan Luis Guerra, Onyx, Pi’erre Bourne, Nick Murphy/Chet Faker, Rob Garza of Thievery Corporation, CloZee, and Freddie Gibbs, among many others.Symphonic Press Contacts:Laurie Jakobsen, Jaybird Communications, 646-484-6764, laurie@jaybirdcom.comBill Greenwood, Jaybird Communications, 609-221-2374, bill@jaybirdcom.com

