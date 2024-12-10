Dr. Frank J. Mandarino Marks 2nd Anniversary of Offering Body Tempering® Option to Patients

Dr. Frank J. Mandarino conducts a Body Tempering® session to benefit a patient. The process uses weight to assist in joint and soft tissue mobilization.

Seasoned chiropractor’s offices include locations in New York and New Jersey

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning chiropractor Dr. Frank J. Mandarino is marking the second anniversary of incorporating Body Tempering® into the many pain-relief and injury-prevention options offered in his practice.Described as a tool used to accelerate sports activity performance and recovery by combating soft tissue restrictions, Body Temperingcaught Dr. Mandarino’s attention when he learned the technique was created by world record-setting powerlifter Donnie Thompson.“I was already aware of Donnie Thompson’s reputation as a world-class competitor,” Dr. Mandarino said during a 2022 interview. “After researching Body Tempering, I concluded it was highly effective if combined with optimal movement or training. Donnie Thompson’s Body Temperingand strength-preparation techniques are used by coaches, trainers, and athletes in top athletic organizations, such as: Major League Baseball; the National Basketball Association (NBA); the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA); participants of the Olympic Games; the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), and numerous private training facilities.”Inspired by the benefits Body Temperingcould provide to the many athletes who visit his practice, Dr. Mandarino studied its techniques and purchased professionally crafted Body Tempering® devices to ensure optimal results.About Mandarino Chiropracticand New Jersey Sports ChiropracticSince opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering; LightForceDeep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com

